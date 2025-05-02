        <
          Fantasy women's basketball: Draft tiers at guard

          • Eric MoodyMay 2, 2025, 01:00 PM
          To build a winning fantasy women's basketball team, you don't have to spend tons of time preparing. You just need a plan.

          That's where breaking the positions into draft tiers can be extremely helpful. Those fantasy managers who do a little extra work to know which players and positions to focus on early in the draft and which to leave until the middle or later rounds gain a big advantage.

          On the basis of our projections and tiers, the guard position is not as deep as it has been in previous seasons, so be sure to factor that in when making your selections.

          With that said here are our guard draft tiers for the 2025 season.

          Tier 1

          Caitlin Clark
          Arike Ogunbowale
          Sabrina Ionescu

          Clark, Ogunbowale and Ionescu are all worthy of first-round consideration. Despite the Wings adding new pieces, Ogunbowale remains the focal point of Dallas' offense after she averaged an impressive 39.7 fantasy points per game last year.

          Ionescu, who averaged 34.3 FP/G, could see a higher usage rate in 2025 with Courtney Vandersloot now in Chicago. Don't hesitate to draft any of the three, but Clark offers the highest ceiling.

          Tier 2

          Jewell Loyd
          Kelsey Plum
          Kahleah Copper
          Skylar Diggins
          Jackie Young
          Rhyne Howard
          Paige Bueckers

          Plum should be on your radar in the second round. She is coming off a top-10 scoring year (17.8 PPG) and averaged 28.9 FP/G last year. More importantly, Plum is transitioning from a 27-win Las Vegas Aces team to a Los Angeles Sparks team that finished with just eight wins last year. She should have a high usage rate in Los Angeles.

          Diggins should improve as a scorer in Seattle with Jewell Loyd gone, which would complement her strong assists, rebound and steal numbers.

          Bueckers rounds out this tier and is projected to average 31.9 FP/G this season, but don't expect her to have a Clark-like rookie campaign. She'll be sharing the floor with Ogunbowale, who held a 25.9% usage rate last season.

          Tier 3

          Allisha Gray
          Kelsey Mitchell
          Marina Mabrey
          Courtney Williams
          Natasha Cloud
          Kayla McBride
          Jordin Canada
          Brittney Sykes
          Ariel Atkins

          Mabrey is poised for a breakout season with the Sun. She averaged 14.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG over 16 games with the Connecticut last season and has shown fantasy upside in the past. Expect her to take on a starting role in 2025.

          Tier 4

          DiJonai Carrington
          Sonia Citron
          Chelsea Gray
          Julie Vanloo
          Sophie Cunningham
          Courtney Vandersloot
          Tiffany Hayes
          Tyasha Harris

          Vandersloot is the most intriguing guard in this tier. She returns to the Sky after a down 2024 season with the Liberty in which she averaged just 16.9 FP/G. However, she's a strong bounce-back candidate and someone to target near the end of your draft.

          Tier 5

          Erica Wheeler
          Sami Whitcomb
          Dana Evans
          Rebecca Allen
          Kia Nurse
          Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
          Jacy Sheldon
          Odyssey Sims
          Lindsay Allen
          Aari McDonald
          Diamond DeShields
          Natisha Hiedeman
          Sevgi Uzun

          For those playing in deeper leagues, Wheeler is a savvy late-round target. After a down year with the Fever, Wheeler joins the Storm and could claim a starting spot in Seattle's backcourt next to Diggins. She has averaged 8.5 PPG and 3.4 APG over the past two seasons and her playmaking and scoring ability give her a path to fantasy relevance in 2025.