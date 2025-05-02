Fantasy women's basketball: Draft tiers at guard

Open Extended Reactions

To build a winning fantasy women's basketball team, you don't have to spend tons of time preparing. You just need a plan.

That's where breaking the positions into draft tiers can be extremely helpful. Those fantasy managers who do a little extra work to know which players and positions to focus on early in the draft and which to leave until the middle or later rounds gain a big advantage.

On the basis of our projections and tiers, the guard position is not as deep as it has been in previous seasons, so be sure to factor that in when making your selections.

With that said here are our guard draft tiers for the 2025 season.

Tier 1

Caitlin Clark

Arike Ogunbowale

Sabrina Ionescu

Clark, Ogunbowale and Ionescu are all worthy of first-round consideration. Despite the Wings adding new pieces, Ogunbowale remains the focal point of Dallas' offense after she averaged an impressive 39.7 fantasy points per game last year.

Ionescu, who averaged 34.3 FP/G, could see a higher usage rate in 2025 with Courtney Vandersloot now in Chicago. Don't hesitate to draft any of the three, but Clark offers the highest ceiling.

Tier 2

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Kahleah Copper

Skylar Diggins

Jackie Young

Rhyne Howard

Paige Bueckers

Plum should be on your radar in the second round. She is coming off a top-10 scoring year (17.8 PPG) and averaged 28.9 FP/G last year. More importantly, Plum is transitioning from a 27-win Las Vegas Aces team to a Los Angeles Sparks team that finished with just eight wins last year. She should have a high usage rate in Los Angeles.

Diggins should improve as a scorer in Seattle with Jewell Loyd gone, which would complement her strong assists, rebound and steal numbers.

Bueckers rounds out this tier and is projected to average 31.9 FP/G this season, but don't expect her to have a Clark-like rookie campaign. She'll be sharing the floor with Ogunbowale, who held a 25.9% usage rate last season.

Tier 3

Allisha Gray

Kelsey Mitchell

Marina Mabrey

Courtney Williams

Natasha Cloud

Kayla McBride

Jordin Canada

Brittney Sykes

Ariel Atkins

Mabrey is poised for a breakout season with the Sun. She averaged 14.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG over 16 games with the Connecticut last season and has shown fantasy upside in the past. Expect her to take on a starting role in 2025.

Tier 4

DiJonai Carrington

Sonia Citron

Chelsea Gray

Julie Vanloo

Sophie Cunningham

Courtney Vandersloot

Tiffany Hayes

Tyasha Harris

Vandersloot is the most intriguing guard in this tier. She returns to the Sky after a down 2024 season with the Liberty in which she averaged just 16.9 FP/G. However, she's a strong bounce-back candidate and someone to target near the end of your draft.

Tier 5

Erica Wheeler

Sami Whitcomb

Dana Evans

Rebecca Allen

Kia Nurse

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Jacy Sheldon

Odyssey Sims

Lindsay Allen

Aari McDonald

Diamond DeShields

Natisha Hiedeman

Sevgi Uzun

For those playing in deeper leagues, Wheeler is a savvy late-round target. After a down year with the Fever, Wheeler joins the Storm and could claim a starting spot in Seattle's backcourt next to Diggins. She has averaged 8.5 PPG and 3.4 APG over the past two seasons and her playmaking and scoring ability give her a path to fantasy relevance in 2025.