Fantasy women's basketball: Five Indiana Fever players to draft

After years of being on the outside looking in, the Indiana Fever finally broke through in 2024, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Ironically, they would eventually be eliminated by the Connecticut Sun, at the time coached by Stephanie White, who is now entering her second stint in charge of the Fever.

A major reason for the resurgence? Caitlin Clark delivered an electric rookie campaign, averaging 19.2 PPG, 8.4 APG and 5.7 RPG while proving lethal from beyond the arc. Clark shattered rookie records in total points (769) and assists (337) and notched the WNBA's first triple-double by a first-year player. However, her high turnover rate (5.6 per game) and field-goal percentage (41.7%) were blemishes, though both are areas she should improve upon in Year 2.

The Fever also used the offseason to give Clark some help, adding veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Sydney Colson, who bring over 300 combined games of playoff experience. Perhaps the most exciting development was the return of White. In her four seasons as a head coach, she has had consistent success, leading her team to a .500 record or better and making the postseason each year.

This projects to be a Fever team built on pace (they were third in PPG in 2024), deep shooting and defensive tenacity, a hallmark in White's time with the Sun, who led the league in points allowed in back-to-back seasons. Yes, Clark is the headliner, but don't overlook the rest of Indiana's lineup.

A mix of young stars and seasoned veterans, combined with a top-tier defensive coach, creates a potential bonanza for fantasy basketball managers. And don't hesitate to draft multiple players from the same team. The strategy has already proven successful in the past for fantasy managers who stacked their teams with stars from the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces.

Below is a list of Fever players you should keep an eye on in your fantasy drafts, along with their average draft position, what round makes sense and expectations for 2025.

Caitlin Clark, G (Average draft position: 1.9)

Clark is the No. 1 guard in fantasy, plain and simple. She led all rookies in scoring and assists last season, averaging 40.3 fantasy points per game with a 26.2% usage rate. Veteran guards Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham bring stability off the bench, easing Clark's playmaking load when she's off the ball. While not primary ball-handlers, the duo's experience should help improve offensive flow and reduce turnovers. Clark's elite fantasy production cements her as a top-five pick in drafts.

Aliyah Boston, F (ADP: 11.0)

Boston is the Fever's high-floor frontcourt anchor and is primed to thrive. A two-time All-Star, Boston averaged 30.4 fantasy points per game in 2024. With more spacing and fewer double-teams, her rebounds and blocks should increase. Target the reliable forward in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts.

DeWanna Bonner, F (ADP: 19.9)

Bonner is fantasy gold in the middle rounds. Durable and versatile, she averaged 28.1 fantasy points per game last season thanks to her multi-category production. She'll thrive on second-chance points and transition opportunities. Target her in Rounds 4-5 as a dependable veteran option.

Natasha Howard, F (ADP: 28.2)

Howard's two-way production makes her a strong mid-round target. A former Defensive Player of the Year nominee, she averaged 31.6 fantasy points across 27 games in 2024. Back with the Fever, who drafted her fifth overall in 2014, Howard should be a reliable contributor and available in Round 5 or 6.

Kelsey Mitchell, G (ADP: 24.4)

Mitchell's shot volume could dip next to Clark, but the guard still averaged a career-high 19.2 PPG on 46.8% shooting in 2024. Her catch-and-shoot ability should lead to steady fantasy output. Mitchell played all 40 games last season and averaged 27.8 fantasy points. She's a strong Round 4 option and makes an ideal second guard if you prioritized frontcourt players early.