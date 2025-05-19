Fantasy women's basketball: Top players to stream this week

Open Extended Reactions

With league expansion underway, rising popularity and a wave of young talent entering the fold, the WNBA continues its evolution into a sports powerhouse. For fantasy women's basketball managers, the new season offers a chance to sharpen strategy, stay active and deepen your connection to the game.

Streaming players in fantasy -- using flexible roster spots to start emerging talent -- is one of the best ways to stay competitive. It lets you test players in your starting lineup based on minutes, matchups, and momentum. Some fantasy streamers will earn long-term roles; others help you through key stretches as you learn about the league, position battles and rotation shifts.

Across a 44-game season full of slumps, streaks and injuries, staying flexible and open to new info can unlock fantasy value. As the summer begins and games roll in, now is the time to lock in, keep your head on a swivel and read the whole floor.

With most teams having played one or two games, we're squarely in the speculative phase of the fantasy campaign. Let's look at some widely available players with notable stats.

Jade Melbourne, G, Washington Mystics (Rostered in 10.1% of ESPN Leagues)

An Aussie player named Melbourne is having some fun to open the season. Melbourne is serving as a scoring microwave for the Mystics; she's produced at least 20 fantasy points in each of the team's first two games and is soundly outplaying starting guard Sug Sutton. With Melbourne's shot falling and the trust of the staff to take an aggressive shot diet from deep, we could see her strong start lead to a larger role in the Washington rotation. It also helps that the Mystics play three games this week, adding volume for Melbourne.

Odyssey Sims, G, Los Angeles Sparks (17.2%)

The Sparks surprised their fans and the league by waiving guard Aari McDonald last week. With the departure of McDonald, Sims is elevated to a larger creation role in the Sparks' offense. Sims won't wow you with scoring prowess, but instead strong passing and defensive metrics as a steady hand for your fantasy team. The Sparks also play three games this week, setting up Sims with an attractive schedule as she takes on starting duties.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, Connecticut Sun (10.3%)

Nelson-Odada was brilliant in the team's opener; nearly landing a double-double in 25 minutes of run. Serving as a key frontcourt playmaker for the Sun after not playing much in Seattle last season, there is clearly a larger role and higher ceiling for Nelson-Ododa in Connecticut.

Maddy Siegrist, F, Dallas Wings (19.8%)

Siegrist is showing signs of growth early into her third season. She appears to have earned a larger role this season; playing 31 minutes in the opener with a starting-caliber usage rate. While it's unlikely she unseats NaLyssa Smith in the rotation, Siegrist has already proven positive value as the top bench option for Dallas.