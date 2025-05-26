Fantasy women's basketball: Emerging Valkyries pickups to stream

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA's second week was busy as rotations are shifting, new faces are grabbing time, and fast-moving fantasy managers are cashing in. This early stretch isn't purely speculative the way the preseason proves; it's where minutes matter and surprises happen nearly every night.

As injuries emerge and coaches tweak lineups, streaming players with hot roles or friendly schedules can give you an edge. Whether it's rookies rising or vets redefining their spots, the next few weeks will separate the real from the hype.

It's still early, but the picture's starting to come into focus. If you want to stay ahead, now's the time to watch and work the waiver wire, not just the headlines. Let's look at some widely available players with meaningful starts to the new season.

Backcourt

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

Veronica Burton, G, Golden State Valkyries (Rostered in 28.2% of ESPN women's basketball leagues): An expansion franchise offers minutes and roles to players who might have previously not seen such exposure. Burton has moved around the league and international competition the past several seasons and is now thriving as a two-way guard for the Valkyries. The most rewarding part of her game is an elite steal rate, one that dates back to conference-leading production in college. With a rising role and a recent big line in place of an ailing Tiffany Hayes, Burton is one to watch from the Valkyries.

Saniya Rivers, G, Connecticut Sun (22.0%): A look at her game log reveals Rivers is coming off a lackluster showing in Atlanta over the weekend. The rookie's shot simply wasn't falling in that loss to the Dream, but she did deliver double-figure scoring in her first two outings to go with stellar peripherals. Like with Burton, defensive production drives a good bit of Rivers' fantasy identity. Unlike Burton, the offensive ceiling here is also fairly impressive given Rivers has a secure starting role with creation duties in most matchups.

Frontcourt

Kayla Thornton, F, Golden State Valkyries (31.0%): Arguably the top addition in fantasy hoops at the moment, Thornton has topped 30 fantasy points in consecutive outings for this new franchise. Thornton's play passes the eye test, as she's been busy on defense and around the glass on both sides of the floor. It's not surprising to find an expansion roster delivering undervalued production. Act on this now, as Thornton's ascent appears entirely real. Teammate Janelle Salaun is also intriguing.

Kennedy Burke, New York Liberty (10.7%): With Betnijah Laney-Hamilton sidelined, the Liberty staff has trusted Burke to serve a floor-spacing role as a scoring forward. Already matching last season's output of double-digit scoring showings, Burke is proving bankable on a contending team that needs her minutes. There isn't a high ceiling here given the talent around Burke on the roster, but a fun scoring and spacing role could develop over the coming weeks.