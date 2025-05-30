Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

Salaun has been a key part of the Valkyries' rotation this season. She has played 28 or more minutes in four straight games and scored 20-plus fantasy points in three of them -- including two with 37 or more. Salaun's rookie WNBA season is off to a strong start, thanks to her years of international experience. As a stretch four who contributes beyond just points and rebounds, she deserves to be rostered in more leagues.

Caitlin Clark opened the 2025 season strong, scoring 35+ fantasy points in three of her first four games -- including two with 50 or more -- but she's now out at least two weeks with a quad strain. Her absence is significant, as she accounted for 44.3% of the Fever's points through scoring or assists, the third-highest rate through four games in league history. Hull, who had already seen solid minutes off the bench, has stepped into the starting lineup and played 26+ minutes with 18+ fantasy points in back-to-back games. She's worth adding for managers who have Clark and could hold value even when Clark returns.

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

Fallers

DeWanna Bonner, F, Indiana Fever (85.9% rostered, -7.2%)

Bonner was one of the Fever's most high-profile free-agent signings this offseason. But so far, she's had just one game with over 20 fantasy points -- a 36-point outing in 25 minutes against the Washington Mystics on May 28. After averaging 28.1 fantasy points per game with the Connecticut Sun last season, Bonner is clearly adjusting to Stephanie White's system in Indiana, which leans more on instinct and freedom. If you're in one of the leagues where she was dropped, this could be the perfect time to add her as Bonner continues to develop chemistry with others on the roster.

Only four players in the Liberty's rotation average more minutes per game than Fiebich. She's scored 15 or more fantasy points in three of five games, but her usage rate is among the lowest on the team. Most of her fantasy value comes from rebounds, not scoring. Fiebich has also benefited from Jonquel Jones' absence due to a hamstring injury. With Jones set to return soon, Fiebich's fantasy ceiling drops significantly.