Fantasy women's basketball: Hillmon among top players to stream

As the fantasy women's basketball season matures, sample sizes take become more meaningful. Teams have now played at least seven games, which equates to roughly 16% of the full WNBA campaign. We're learning which teams are viable title threats, and which teams are still finding a path to contention.

We're also learning which surprising players can sustain strong early fantasy production and also those who simply popped off for a few nights only to fade in most matchups.

Our job is to help identify players around the "W" that can bolster your fantasy roster for this specific week ahead. There is also potential to retain such players if the production keeps coming.

Many rotations are still forming, so we'll witness changes in roles and workloads throughout the summer. This means you should still keep an active eye on the waiver wire, even if your team is atop the standings.

Let's look at some widely available players that have had a meaningful start to the new season.

Backcourt

Makani is playing around 23 minutes on most nights. While her workload is a bit limiting, she has been incredibly efficient spacing the floor for Phoenix. In a league that is exceedingly challenging and deep at that position, these early returns are impressive. Nearly 63% of her shots have come from beyond the arc and she has averaged roughly five dimes per 36 minutes.

Sometimes it takes a few weeks for the fantasy market to recognize a player on a middling team. The Storm haven't been a showcased team early in the season, which means Wheeler's strong play isn't getting the attention it deserves for a guard that has averaged eight combined assists and rebounds to go with steady touches and minutes.

Frontcourt

After playing 17 combined minutes across the team's first four games, Hillmon has since averaged 27 minutes with strong scoring and rebounding rates across Atlanta's last three games. She's become a closer in games and serves as an important part of the team's offensive rebounding strategy. This could be the start of something fun.

A strong start to the season has continued for weeks now, with Nelson-Ododa trusted to attack the glass on both sides of the floor. A strong steal rate adds two-way value to her profile. There hasn't been much fluctuation in her playing time this season, which signals a secure role for a struggling team that needs her contributions.