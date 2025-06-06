Fantasy women's basketball: Vandersloot shining, Diggins slowing down

Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

Vandersloot was largely overlooked in fantasy drafts, often going undrafted or selected in the final rounds. Now back in Chicago after two seasons with the New York Liberty, the veteran point guard recently became the Sky's all-time leading scorer this week and is steadily rising in our rankings. The 36-year-old has played 30-plus minutes and scored 30-plus fantasy points in three straight games. Playing alongside young stars in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, Vandersloot is in a great spot to pile up assists -- but it's worth noting that Chicago could reduce her minutes later in the season. That gives fantasy managers an opportunity to either trade her now at peak value or hold onto her for the remainder of the season.

McDonald joined the Fever on a hardship deal Monday and made an immediate impact, scoring 20 fantasy points in 27 minutes against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Despite having just one practice with the team, McDonald displayed immediate chemistry with her teammates. She elevated the Fever's offense by setting the pace and creating open looks. It was a strong showing for a Fever team trying to fill the massive void left by Caitlin Clark, who had scored or assisted on 156 of their points through the first four games. McDonald is a smart short-term streaming option while Clark recovers from a quad injury and Sophie Cunningham deals with an ankle issue. McDonald's performance addresses a need the Fever had since the preseason, providing a dependable backup point guard who can run the offense when Clark is off the floor or play alongside her.

Fallers

Diggins got off to a fast start this season, posting 36 or more fantasy points in each of her first three games -- including one with 51 points. However, she's averaged just 23.6 fantasy points over the past five games. While that's not terrible, it is disappointing for someone considering the expectations she had entering the season. Diggins is still averaging 31.9 minutes per game and is a player you should keep for now, although it might be a great opportunity to look for a trade at a discount.

Stefanie Dolson, C, Washington Mystics (52.9%, -9.4%)

Dolson averaged 25.2 minutes and 17.0 fantasy points per game over the first four games of the season -- not bad for someone drafted in the final rounds of most fantasy leagues. She opened the season as the Mystics' starting center and has played more minutes per game than both Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards. However, Dolson has struggled over her past four games, managing just 26 total fantasy points heading into Thursday night. Given her recent performance, she no longer appears locked in as the starter. Austin, who averaged 23.9 fantasy points over 12 games last season, is a strong pickup and is rostered in just 30.3% of leagues.