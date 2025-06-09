Fantasy women's basketball: Kate Martin has arrived, Odyssey Sims thriving

Open Extended Reactions

As the WNBA season continues, only two undefeated teams remain. The majority of the league still has a shot to contend, especially given that we're just a fifth of the way into the regular season.

The same can be said in fantasy women's basketball, as there are still so many meaningful statistical performances yet to come. It's great to celebrate the game's top names and teams that live up to the hype. Just as rewarding for fantasy managers is unearthing emerging players and hot streaks that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Some players, such as the Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull and Aari McDonald, are shining in place of injured stars and providing strong, if temporary, stretches of brilliance. Others, such as Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries, have elevated their identity in both on the court and in fantasy after an impressive start to the campaign.

Putting together a successful summer in fantasy women's basketball requires a lens for both short-term and long-term additions to your roster(s). With the goal of unearthing ascendant production from around the league, let's look at some widely available players with meaningful production to add to your team.

Backcourt

Odyssey Sims, G, Los Angeles Sparks (Rostered in 48.8% of ESPN leagues)

A proven veteran dating back to her early dominance with the Tulsa Shock in 2014, Sims is now a steady combo guard guiding the Los Angeles Sparks. A mix of 3-point volume and efficiency is driving success for Sims in recent games, including a recent 32-point outburst against the Mercury. While it's unlikely Sims will sustain that level of scoring, projecting her to maintain big minutes and a rewarding shot diet appears realistic given her impressive pro résumé. A matchup with the top-ranked Minnesota Lynx next weekend will be a good test for both Sims and the Sparks.

Kate Martin, G, Golden State Valkyries (10.2%)

It's not surprising to see Martin thriving as a floor-spacer for the Valkyries in their inaugural season. She's transitioned well from her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces to become a bench scoring specialist for Golden State. Shooting and scoring are the priorities for Martin and an intriguing week opens Monday with a matchup against an Aces team that has struggled with defensive efficiency.

Frontcourt

Maddy Siegrist, F, Dallas Wings (24.5%)

The Wings haven't been very competitive to start the season. A recent shift to the bench didn't result in fewer minutes or reduced usage for Siegrist, who remained a productive bench cog in a recent loss to the Lynx. Her stats are already solid, and her shooting percentages are due for positive regression based on career trends. All told, Siegrist remains a strong fantasy play heading into the new week.

Naz Hillmon, F, Atlanta Dream (8.2%)

A second week of strong production is in store for Hillmon, who has maintained a consistent role in Atlanta's rotation as an efficient scorer. Having risen from a minor role to featured minutes in recent games, Hillmon's breakout deserves more attention. The Dream are one of the few teams with three games on the schedule this week, further boosting her fantasy appeal.