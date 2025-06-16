Fantasy women's basketball: Kiah Stokes, Nyara Sabally on the rise

Open Extended Reactions

A quarter into the campaign, each team in the WNBA now has at least one loss. Losses are part of the sheer variance of the sport in a competitive and deep talent pool -- elements fantasy managers can gain deeper appreciation for.

The most meaningful outcomes emerge when players and coaches adapt in the wake of losses. You are similarly tasked to reflect and react to how players produce for your fantasy team.

What can you do when one of your fantasy stars is injured? It's time to hit free agency in pursuit of instant production.

With the goal of unearthing ascendant talent from around the league, let's look at some widely available players with meaningful starts to the new season.

Backcourt

Carla Leite, G, Golden State Valkyries (Rostered in 2.8% of ESPN leagues)

The upstart Valkyries are missing several backcourt contributors for a variety of reasons, which has elevated Leite to an important role in recent games. The French guard made her anticipated WNBA debut in mid-May and has since been elevated to a star scoring and creation role. Entering the new week, Leite has averaged 13 shots and 14.5 points over her past two games, suggesting the staff trusts her to create her own offense. With three games on the schedule this week, Leite is a pickup with real upside.

Jacy Sheldon, G, Connecticut Sun (8.2%)

A shift to the starting lineup has proven rewarding for Sheldon, who has averaged roughly 28 minutes with strong defensive production. A recent jump in offensive output could be an outlier, or a sign of momentum. Her steal rate appears stable, providing a solid fantasy floor.

Frontcourt

Nyara Sabally, F, New York Liberty, F (6.5%)

Sabally is just starting to take off for one the league's premier teams. She has increased opportunity, moving to a starting role for the first time in her career this past week, and responding with strong production. Seemingly at full strength after dealing with a knee injury to open the season, Sabally is on the rise.

Kiah Stokes, C, Las Vegas Aces (7.7%)

Stokes is a force on the glass and eligible at a shallow position. She plays an important for Las Vegas in both rebounding and rim protection. While she doesn't have an offensive profile yet, Stokes remains a steady specialist at center that is worthy of playing in category formats.