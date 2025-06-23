Open Extended Reactions

In fantasy sports, knowing what we don't know can be a huge edge. A long season is full of volatility and surprises and staying open to shifts can be the difference.

The Indiana Fever enter this week with a losing record (6-7), but real title hopes, led by a superstar tandem. Player and team identities change -- sometimes fast.

Hot streaks are coming, and the goal is to catch them early. Based on a mix of statistical trends and matchup metrics, the picks below spotlight players positioned to produce this week.

Backcourt

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

Sami Whitcomb, Phoenix Mercury (Rostered in 21.4%)

The Mercury are happy to have Whitcomb thriving as their lead scoring guard. Even when asked to come off the bench, she has still seen big minutes with the freedom to get her shot. Friday's tilt with the New York Liberty presents a meaningful test for Whitcomb; if she continues to shine against the league's top teams, it's time for much more recognition on the court and in fantasy.

Natisha Hiedeman, Minnesota Lynx (11.3%)

Quality playmakers often gain trust as the season matures. Hiedeman's assist percentage proves uniquely high for a player hovering around 20 MPG. The staff seems to be noticing, as Hiedeman has served an important creation role in recent games, resulting in stellar assist tallies. Get in now, as momentum appears real ahead of this week's series of games with the Mystics, Dream, and Sun, all teams in the bottom-half in defensive rating.

Aziaha James, Dallas Wings (1.2%)

James has enjoyed a successful shift to the starting lineup recently, one that could result in an important offensive role in the games ahead. Taking a starting role from DiJonai Carrington could prove lasting if she keeps up her strong stretch of two-way play.

Frontcourt

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Connecticut Sun (39.0%)

Rim protection is so scarce in a league rife with spacing and shooting, so it's truly valuable when a player like Nelson-Ododa is available on the waiver wire in so many leagues. Nelson-Ododa has been inconsistent as an offensive player, but you'll secure volume rebounding and some of the best swat production in the league.

Laeticia Amihere, Golden State Valkyries (7.0%)

The former top 10 pick in the 2023 draft is surfacing as a productive member of the fun upstart Valkyries team. Left off the roster as a camp invite, she rejoined the team earlier this month and has taken advantage of an opportunity to scale the rotation. This freedom has been rewarding for her fantasy value, and this is an important week, given how often the Golden State staff has shifted things around. If Amihere sustains her current role, things will continue to look up.