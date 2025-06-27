Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Fallers

Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever (99.9%, +0.0)

While Clark remains a player managers should continue to keep rostered in fantasy leagues, there's no denying that she is underperforming relative to her lofty ADP. Shooting struggles have become a trend for her early in her career, particularly on short rest. In her four games played this season after just one day off, she's made only two of 29 3-point attempts, including three games without making a shot from beyond the arc.

The league's demanding schedule isn't helping, especially as signs of physical and mental fatigue have emerged. Clark dealt with a quad injury earlier in the season and is now managing a groin issue. Meanwhile, the Fever are leaning more on Aliyah Boston as a scorer. With a packed schedule ahead and the All-Star game approaching next month, Clark might continue to face an uphill climb.

DeWanna Bonner, F, Free Agent (65.4% rostered, -9.3)

Bonner's brief run with the Fever ended after the team waived her Wednesday. She was expected to be a key veteran contributor alongside Clark, Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard and was drafted in the fourth round of many fantasy leagues with hopes of consistent production. Instead, she averaged just 16.1 fantasy points in nine appearances benched after three starts.

In the wake of Bonner's departure, the Fever signed Aari McDonald for the remainder of the season. McDonald should be an immediate fantasy pickup after averaging 22.0 fantasy points in just three games earlier this year. Lexi Hull also stands to benefit with added minutes and usage. Fantasy managers who invested in Bonner are understandably reeling, and she can be dropped in most formats until it's clear where she'll land next.

Risers