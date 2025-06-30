Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup championship is set. The Minnesota Lynx are back in the title game, hosting the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night. It's a big moment for the league -- high stakes in a prime-time spotlight.

For fantasy managers, the week gets a little tricky. One early game, then a Thursday slate packed with 10 teams playing. It's not just about the timing, it's about finding those extra edges.

In weeks like this, the margins matter even more. An extra game here, a sneaky streamer there, can be the difference between winning and losing.

Let's dive into how to make this week's unique schedule work in your favor.

Backcourt

Aziaha James, Dallas Wings (7.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): Don't let James' role as a reserve get in the way of starting her on your fantasy team(s). After all, she has been a bankable asset in recent weeks as a microwave off the pine for Dallas. With at least 20 fantasy points in six straight and with the Wings needing to scale the standings ahead of this week's meeting with the Phoenix Mercury, it's safe to assume James will play a major role in both real and fantasy regards.

Natisha Hiedeman, Lynx (8.9% rostered): The Lynx are letting this helpful two-way glue player expand her game. The dominance Minnesota can show at times earns role players like Hiedeman bigger minutes in blowout scenarios. This exposure is revealing Hiedeman's penchant for creative playmaking, as the assist column confirms. With a league-high four games on the schedule this week for Minnesota, stacking Hiedeman and her teammate below could provide a major math advantage in head-to-head formats. During a week that should prove challenging on the waiver wire, the security of Minnesota's packed schedule is atypical.

Frontcourt

Jessica Shepard, Lynx (23.8%): It's not easy being an understudy to one of the game's best players. Shepard shined last week in place of Napheesa Collier but will serve a reserve role during the team's busy four-game stretch this week. The schedule advantage here is just so pronounced; four games during a week where most teams max out at two contests allows for the sum of Shepard's work to grow. It wouldn't be surprising to see her elevated during one of these games with an eye on getting Collier more rest.

Aneesah Morrow, Connecticut Sun (39.0%): Putting up amazing numbers in a recent blowout loss against the Lynx isn't as impressive when we consider the context of the game, but there is real statistical momentum overall to account for with Morrow. Over her past four appearances with at least 15 minutes of run, Morrow has averaged roughly 15 points and eight boards while posting stellar defensive rates. The Sun could deploy Morrow's size and rebounding in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Aces, aiding her bid as a plug-and-play option to conclude the week.