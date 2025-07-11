Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

Naz Hillmon, F, Atlanta Dream (14.6% rostered in ESPN leagues, +3.9%)

Hillmon has helped transform the Dream, currently third in our power rankings, from a team that looked headed for another disappointing season into one with real playoff potential. She primarily contributes in points and rebounds while sprinkling in assists, steals and blocks. Hillmon has scored 20 or more fantasy points in four of her last six games, including one with 31 points. She's a smart add for anyone looking to stay ahead of the waiver wire.

Erica Wheeler, G, Seattle Storm (63.6% rostered, +5.5)

Wheeler went undrafted in many fantasy leagues but is in the midst of one of her best seasons. She ranks just inside our top 50 players and has been especially impressive over the last 10 games, averaging 24.1 fantasy points per game during that stretch. Wheeler is a key part of the Storm's rotation and should be on the radar for fantasy managers looking to fill gaps at guard amid a wave of injuries this season.

Fallers

Kayla McBride, G, Minnesota Lynx (95.3% rostered, -1.2)

McBride has been struggling lately, which is less than ideal for fantasy managers who spent a mid-round pick on her. The good news: she's still averaging 31.6 minutes per game. The bad news: she has posted just 16 fantasy points per game over her last five outings and has slipped a few spots in our rankings. That said, there's a strong chance she rebounds. McBride has a clearly defined role and stockpiles minutes on a Minnesota team currently sitting at the top of our power rankings. It's been a bumpy ride recently, but things should smooth out soon.

Aari McDonald, G, Indiana Fever (15.8% rostered, -2.4)

McDonald got off to a strong start after signing a rest-of-season deal with the short-handed Fever in June, logging 24+ minutes and 20+ fantasy points in each of her first three games. However, her production has dipped recently, with 15 or fewer points in her last two outings. McDonald remains in the starting lineup for now and most recently played alongside Caitlin Clark in her return from injury. However, Indiana's recent struggles have prompted head coach Stephanie White to call for greater urgency, which could result in changes to the rotation. With a critical four-game stretch ahead of the All-Star break, fantasy managers should keep an eye on McDonald's role and consider Lexie Hull (40.2% rostered) as a potential beneficiary if minutes begin to shift.