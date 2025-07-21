Open Extended Reactions

The second half of the WNBA season often sees new rotations emerge around the league. Contenders might do more fine-tuning than wholesale shifts, but many of the teams in the middle and below tend to afford young talent longer runways.

Below, you'll find a few key examples of rookies and other early-career talents emerging around the league. Let's take a look at how to navigate the week ahead.

Backcourt

Saniya Rivers, G, Connecticut Sun (29.8%)

Rivers is a top draft pick who, after a somewhat slow start, has embraced a lead creation role for the Sun. The fact that Connecticut ranks last in defensive rating over the past month makes the team a friendly target for opponents but also leads to Rivers seeing increased usage and changes to produce as the team trails. The Sun play Thursday and Sunday, which means you might want to wait until later in the week to add this rising rookie.

Maya Caldwell, G, Atlanta Dream (1.0%)

A nod to those playing in deeper leagues, Caldwell surfaced before the break with two strong starts in place of an injured Rhyne Howard. With Howard ruled out for the rest of the month and likely longer, Caldwell could continue to see meaningful minutes and touches. A guard with a strong rebounding percentage, Caldwell also plays back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday for those seeking to maximize games played this week.

Frontcourt

Li Yueru, C, Dallas Wings (19.6%)

We led this space with Yueru last week, and again she's a top addition after the break given an incredible finish to the first half as Dallas' new pivot. A shift from Seattle has opened up a new role and awesome results from Yueru, a trend that could become a major story in the coming weeks as production and opportunity meet.

Naz Hillmon, F, Atlanta Dream (15.3%)

The absence of Howard from the Dream rotation creates chances for both Caldwell and Hillmon, even as they serve different roles. When a high-usage star goes down, it's often about identifying how those responsibilities get distributed. Hillmon, for instance, is taking on more paint touches and shots while also consuming more rim protection possessions. All of this adds to a strong start to the week for Hillmon.