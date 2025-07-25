Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

Caitlin Clark continues to miss games with a groin injury, and with a long career ahead, the Fever may take a conservative approach and shut her down for the season. Cunningham has stepped up and played very well. She's scored 20 or more fantasy points in six straight games and played 26 or more minutes in five of her last six. She's outperformed Aari McDonald and remains an integral part of the Fever's rotation and a must-add for fantasy managers.

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. • Sign up for free!

Quinerly has been outstanding since entering the Wings' starting lineup last month. Dallas is starting to find a rhythm with its rookies and Quinerly has thrived in that environment. She has injected much-needed speed and movement into Dallas' offense, helping spark transition opportunities, attacking the paint and creating space for fellow rookie Paige Bueckers to work off the ball. Quinerly has averaged 28.9 minutes and fantasy points per game over her past seven games.

Lacan made her WNBA debut earlier this month and has been trending up ever since. She has averaged 24.9 minutes and 16.8 fantasy points per game over her last six games. She is firmly on the streaming radar and a smart pickup for managers dealing with injuries at guard. Lacan missed the Sun's first 17 games due to her commitment to the French national team for FIBA EuroBasket, but she has been impactful in a reserve role.

Fallers

Loyd's fantasy output has been up and down all season and her value remains limited. She has averaged just 20.9 fantasy points per game and shooting 37.9% from the field, with a reduced usage rate playing alongside A'ja Wilson in Las Vegas. While Loyd's scoring upside keeps her roster-worthy, managers should feel comfortable supplementing her production with streamers if they have the roster flexibility. The Aces also have one of the toughest remaining schedules this season.

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Dallas Wings (99.9% rostered, +0.0)

Ogunbowale has long thrived with high usage, but that's changed in 2025. With Bueckers and other rookie guards emerging, her production has dipped to a career-low 15.9 PPG on just 14.6 FGA per game and 35.5% shooting. The Wings are likely to miss the playoffs, while Ogunbowale is dealing with a thumb issue and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. With a tough schedule ahead, Dallas might lean more on its youth. Ogunbowale shouldn't be dropped, but fantasy managers need to reset expectations down the stretch.