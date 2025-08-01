Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.
Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.
That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.
Risers
Leonie Fiebich, F, New York Liberty (64.2% rostered, +13.3)
Fiebich has been a mainstay in the Liberty's starting lineup this season, scoring 20 or more fantasy points in five of her last eight games. She's also played 30-plus minutes in seven of those. With New York dealing with multiple injuries, Fiebich's fantasy ceiling has risen considerably, and her recent roster surge reflects that. If she's still available in your league, don't hesitate to add her, especially if you need help at forward or center.
Janelle Salaun, F, Golden State Valkyries (29.1% rostered, +10.2)
With All-Star Kayla Thornton out for the season due to a knee injury, fantasy managers should look to the rookie Salaün. Thornton was having a career year, leading the Valkyries in points (14.0), rebounds (7.0), and steals (1.3). While Salaun won't match that production on her own, the minutes will be there and that makes her fantasy relevant. She's had an uneven rookie season but brings scoring upside, decent rebounding and some defensive value. Shot creation is limited on this roster, and Salaun is one of the few who can put the ball in the basket. She'll have a green light on a Valkyries team desperate for offense. Even if her efficiency is shaky, the usage rate should carry her. Salaun has averaged 18.1 fantasy points per game this season, and that number could climb quickly.
Fallers
Brittney Griner, C, Atlanta Dream (91.3%, +0.6)
Griner hasn't had the best stretch over the past couple of days. She was ejected against the Wings on Wednesday after confronting a referee. The next day, things got worse when the 10-time All-Star appeared on the Dream's injury report with a neck issue. Griner has been a key contributor, averaging 10.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and a team-high 1.1 BPG while starting all 25 games she's played. Her absence would be a major blow to Atlanta, especially on the defensive end, as the team is already without Rhyne Howard. For fantasy managers, it's also been a frustrating season as Griner has averaged career lows in points, rebounds, and blocks, falling short of her draft-day expectations.
Breanna Stewart, F, New York Liberty (100.0%, +0.0)
Stewart has averaged 18.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 1.4 BPG -- respectable numbers, but lower than what we've come to expect from her, especially over the past four seasons. Stewart has also averaged 34.9 fantasy points per game, which isn't bad, but considering she was drafted third overall in many leagues, it's still underwhelming. Players like Kelsey Plum (35.0), Angel Reese (34.8), Paige Bueckers (34.0), and Allisha Gray (33.3) are putting up similar numbers, all with more favorable ADPs.