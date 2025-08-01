Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

Fiebich has been a mainstay in the Liberty's starting lineup this season, scoring 20 or more fantasy points in five of her last eight games. She's also played 30-plus minutes in seven of those. With New York dealing with multiple injuries, Fiebich's fantasy ceiling has risen considerably, and her recent roster surge reflects that. If she's still available in your league, don't hesitate to add her, especially if you need help at forward or center.