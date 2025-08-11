Open Extended Reactions

The final third of the WNBA season promises to provide statistical fireworks. We're already seeing several key international additions shine, with the likes of Emma Meesseman and Julie Allemand fortifying their respective rosters in both real and fantasy contexts.

A youth movement is also underway around the W, as a French rookie for Connecticut Sun is shining. With the fantasy playoffs approaching, acquiring difference-makers peaking at the right time could prove pivotal.

Make sure to keep an open mind and an open roster spot for such candidates in these important late-season weeks. With an eye on emergent talent, let's take a look at how to navigate the week ahead.

Backcourt

An impressive Olympic run for France last summer delayed Lacan's WNBA arrival, as she was the No. 10 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Now 13 games into her WNBA career, Lacan is thriving as a two-way point guard. The Sun have shifted to empowering prospects, with Lacan earning three straight starts this past week. With an absurd average of 3.7 steals during this recent starting stretch, Lacan is a rising player to keep an eye on. Per this week's schedule, she could thrive against the Golden State Valkyries patchworked backcourt.

While she's one of the more popular additions across fantasy leagues this past week, Allemand's elite command of the Sparks' awesome offense merits even more attention. The floor for passing production is now quite stable, while a strong steal rate and improving 3-point prowess combine to make a compelling option for fantasy managers who need pure point guard play.