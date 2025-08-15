Open Extended Reactions

Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of this column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Risers

Emma Meesseman, C, New York Liberty (63.0% rostered, +41.6)

Meesseman has logged 30+ minutes in each of her last four games and scored 35+ fantasy points in three of them. She's expected to play a huge role for the Liberty down the stretch and into the playoffs. If you're in need of a center, Meesseman should be added.

Cecilia Zandalasini, F, Golden State Valkyries (21.0%, +18.1)

Zandalasini has emerged as a difference-maker in the wake of Kayla Thornton's season-ending injury and has posted 31.3 fantasy points per game over her last three games. A reliable catch-and-shoot option, Zandalasini has seen increased playing time and expanded her game, creating off the dribble, thriving against tighter defense and making critical in-game decisions. Fantasy managers should take note.

Fallers

Skylar Diggins, G, Seattle Storm (99.9%, +0.0)

The Storm are navigating a tough stretch of their schedule and Diggins has struggled of late, posting 20+ fantasy points in only two of her last four games while dealing with shooting woes. This isn't ideal for a player selected in Round 3 of fantasy drafts. Adding to the concern, the Storm recently traded for guard Brittney Sykes, which could reduce Diggins' usage moving forward.

Ezi Magbegor, C, Storm (95.8%, -2.4)

Magbegor is averaging just 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.6 minutes per game over her last six contests (22.2 fantasy PPG over that span). Her 1.3 blocks per game have helped sustain some fantasy value, but rookie Dominique Malonga is trending up, which also could limit Magbegor's production moving forward. But the best move for managers is to keep her rostered and ride out the turbulence for the rest of the season. If you have a disposable roster spot, consider streaming a waiver-wire player to boost your point production.