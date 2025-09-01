Open Extended Reactions

The longest regular season in WNBA history concludes next week. Fantasy leagues will be decided in the coming days, adding to the significance of these final games.

Even if your team -- real or fantasy -- isn't contending this deep into the season, there is value in identifying strong finishers around the league. The Connecticut SUN, for instance, have a rising rookie featured in the backcourt section below who could be a top fantasy force for the 2026 campaign.

Focusing on individual production trends as well as matchup metrics, let's discuss players worth acquiring for these final nights of the season.

Backcourt

Leila Lacan, G, Connecticut Sun (Rostered in 34.5% of ESPN leagues): An awesome finish to her first run in the "W" has the arrow up for Lacan heading into next season. Not only has she shown an ability to score at a top level, but also create for others and get her hands on the ball defensively. The Sun will let her shine down the stretch.

Odyssey Sims, G, Indiana Fever (28.3%): The savvy veteran has kept the Indiana offense organized amid a wave of impact injuries. Don't expect her to shine in the scoring department every night out, but enough production in each category should surface given Sims' major role for this Fever offense.

Te-Hina Paopao, G, Atlanta Dream (6.3%): The return of Jordin Canada could slow down Paopao's momentum, but her recent rise is worthy of discussion. This combo guard has been a top creator for Atlanta the past two weeks, culminating in a brilliant performance against Dallas recently. If she can retain a real role in the rotation down the stretch, Paopao could help fantasy managers.

Kaila Charles, G, Golden State Valkyries (4.7%): With Tiffany Hayes sidelined and the team looking for potential rotation fixtures for next season, Charles has become a more important part of the rotation in recent weeks. With some scoring pop and atypically strong rebounding rates for a guard, Charles is in a nice spot to finish strong for what has been a fun first season for the franchise.

Frontcourt

Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Dallas Wings (27.0%): The long season has eroded the Wings' rotation, with Hines-Allen left as one of the frontcourt pillars the staff can trust. A recent surge in minutes, touches, and overall usage has resulted in strong production for the combo forward. Meanwhile, Dallas has one of the softer finishing schedules.

Iliana Rupert, C, Golden State Valkyries (15.5%): We included Rupert in this space last week given her ascent in the wake of several frontcourt injuries for Golden State. All she's done since is produce, as Rupert continues to produce a bankable bandwidth of fantasy production between 20 and 30 points when active. An inviting matchup with the Wings in a few nights helps offset meetings with the Liberty and Lynx.