Fantasy women's basketball: Way-too-early rankings for 2026

The 2025 season gave us some epic performances at the top from established superstars, and also gave us some insight into the young generation on the rise.

In the second half of 2025, A'ja Wilson re-established herself as the dominant performer in both the WNBA and fantasy women's hoops. During that span, her averages mirrored her 2024 season, which is the highest fantasy scoring season on record. Wilson is firmly in her athletic prime, so we should expect more of the same in 2026.

Napheesa Collier separated herself from the field in 2025, joining Wilson on the top tier of fantasy hoops scorers. She had entered the season in a group with Caitlin Clark and Breanna Stewart, but Collier's performance plus extended injury absences and attenuated seasons from Clark and Stewart moves her into the second spot going into 2026.

Clark should be healthy going into 2026 and will look to pick up where she left off after an amazing rookie season. Alyssa Thomas obliterated the previous record for most triple-doubles in a season and, in her first with the Mercury, came close to averaging a triple-double on the season.

Angel Reese rounds out the top five. In 2025, she showed that she is more than just a rebounder, establishing herself as a player that may one day have 20-10 upside. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers turned in a rookie season that has her knocking on the door of the top five going into her sophomore season.

Two New York Liberty players, Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, both have top-five upside if they stay healthy next season. Rhyne Howard and Kelsey Plum earned top-10 status with each turning in the best seasons of their careers in 2025.

Ranking, Player, Team, Positional Ranking

1. A'ja Wilson, LV (C1)

2. Napheesa Collier, Min (F1)

3. Caitlin Clark, Ind (G1)

4. Alyssa Thomas, Phx (F2)

5. Angel Reese, Chi (F3)

6. Paige Bueckers, Dal (G2)

7. Breanna Stewart, NY (F4)

8. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G3)

9. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G4)

10. Kelsey Plum, LA (G5)

11. Nneka Ogwumike, Sea (C2)

12. Dearica Hamby, LA (F5)

13. Allisha Gray, Atl (G6)

14. Jackie Young, LV (G7)

15. Aliyah Boston, Ind (C3)

16. Satou Sabally, Phx (F6)

17. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G8)

18. Skylar Diggins, Sea (G9)

19. Jonquel Jones, NY (C4)

20. Courtney Williams, Min (G10)

21. Azura Stevens, LA (F7)

22. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G11)

23. Kamilla Cardoso, Chi (C5)

24. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G12)

25. Tina Charles, Conn (F8)

26. Marina Mabrey, Conn (G13)

27. Brionna Jones, Atl (C6)

28. Gabby Williams, Sea (F9)

29. Sonia Citron, Wsh (G14)

30. Kayla Thornton, GSV (F10)

31. Ariel Atkins, Chi (G15)

32. Chelsea Gray, LV (G16)

33. Veronica Burton, GSV (G17)

34. Kayla McBride, Min (G18)

35. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C7)

36. Alanna Smith, Min (F11)

37. Kahleah Copper, Phx (G19)

38. Kiki Iriafen, Wsh (F12)

39. Natasha Howard, Ind (F13)

40. Jordin Canada, Atl (G20)

41. Natasha Cloud, NY (G21)

42. Rickea Jackson, LA (F14)

43. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C8)

44. Jewell Loyd, LV (G22)

45. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, LV (F15)

46. Cameron Brink, LA (F16)

47. Courtney Vandersloot, Chi (G23)

48. Tiffany Hayes, GSV (G24)

49. DiJonai Carrington, Dal (G25)

50. Janelle Salaun, GSV ()

51. Maddy Siegrist, Dal (F18)

52. DeWanna Bonner, Ind (F19)

53. Erica Wheeler, Sea (G26)

54. Brittney Griner, Atl (C9)

55. Naz Hillmon, Atl (F20)

56. Elizabeth Williams, Chi (C10)

57. Saniya Rivers, Conn (G27)

58. Myisha Hines-Allen, Dal (F21)

59. Jessica Shepard, FA (C11)

60. Odyssey Sims, LA (G28)

61. Aneesah Morrow, Conn (F22)

62. Leonie Fiebich, NY (F23)

63. Sami Whitcomb, Phx (G29)

64. Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Conn (C12)

65. NaLyssa Smith, Dal (F24)

66. Sophie Cunningham, Ind (F25)

67. Temi Fagbenle, GSV (F26)

68. Natasha Mack, Phx (F27)

69. Lexie Hull, Ind (G30)

70. Dominique Malonga, Sea (C13)

71. Natisha Hiedeman, Min (G31)

72. Bridget Carleton, Min (F28)

73. Monique Billings, GSV (F29)

74. Aari McDonald, LA (G32)

75. Sug Sutton, Wsh (G33)

76. Jacy Sheldon, Conn (G34)

77. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C14)

78. Aziaha James, Dal (G35)

79. Nyara Sabally, NY (F30)

80. Marine Johannes, NY (G36)

81. Rae Burrell, LA (G37)

82. Kia Nurse, Chi (G38)

83. Aerial Powers, FA (F31)

84. Rebecca Allen, Chi (F32)

85. Aaliyah Edwards, Wsh (F33)

86. Kate Martin, GSV (G39)

87. Dana Evans, LV (G40)

88. Emily Engstler, Wsh (F34)

89. Kalani Brown, Phx (C15)

90. Diamond DeShields, Conn (F35)

91. Tyasha Harris, Dal (G41)

92. Megan Gustafson, LV (C16)

93. Stephanie Talbot, GSV (F36)

94. Isabelle Harrison, NY (F37)

95. Michaela Onyenwere, Chi (F38)

96. Stefanie Dolson, Wsh (C17)

97. Alysha Clark, Sea (F39)

98. Nia Coffey, Atl (F40)

99. Sevgi Uzun, Phx (G42)

100. Haley Jones, Atl (G43)