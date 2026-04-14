2026 WNBA draft: Fantasy women's basketball insight and analysis on the top picks

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The 2026 WNBA draft delivered one of the most intriguing classes in recent memory, headlined by top picks like Azzi Fudd and a record-setting six selections from UCLA. Roster expansion has created more opportunities across the league, and this year's class offers a mix of immediate contributors, high-upside international prospects and long-term developmental pieces.

Let's categorize some the rookies into three tiers: Ready to contribute, keep an eye on and pass until further notice. The goal is to highlight players who can make an instant fantasy impact, identify potential sleepers worth monitoring or stashing and separate longer-term projects who may need time before becoming relevant. Whether you're evaluating roster fits or looking for an edge in fantasy, this should help cut through the noise of draft night.

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Ready to contribute

play 1:16 Lauren Betts: 'Can't wait to see what the future holds' Lauren Betts chats with Holly Rowe after being selected at No. 4 by the Washington Mystics in the 2026 WNBA draft.

Betts solidified her status as a top prospect with a dominant NCAA Tournament run at UCLA, as she averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 68.8% en route to Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. At 6-foot-7, she combines elite efficiency with rim protection and advanced passing ability. A true two-way anchor, Betts brings immediate impact with her polished low-post scoring and defensive presence. After finishing 11th in offensive rating last season, Washington adds a player who can improve interior scoring and elevate its defense as one of the top rim protectors entering the league.

Coming out of UConn, Fudd is the premier shooter in this class, combining elite efficiency with proven production. She averaged 17.3 PPG while shooting 44.7% from three on high volume, finishing her career at 48.1% from the field and 95.5% from the line. A national champion and 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, she thrives off the ball with excellent movement and shot-making. Fudd made 117 3s this season and 196 over the past two years, the most in Division I. She gives Dallas much-needed three-point shooting, forming a dynamic backcourt with Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale while offering immediate fantasy value.

Miles is one of the most dynamic guards in this class, coming off a 19.6 PPG season while leading TCU to a 32-6 record. A three-time All-American with 12 career triple-doubles, she combines elite court vision with scoring versatility. Miles thrives in transition and pick-and-roll situations, consistently creating open looks for teammates. She gives Minnesota a true point guard, bringing playmaking and pace to a roster that has lacked one. With improved perimeter shooting, she also has the flexibility to play off the ball, positioning her for a significant role and immediate fantasy impact.

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Johnson was selected eighth overall before being traded to the Storm, giving the team a high-upside guard with two-way impact. Johnson averaged 14.2 PPG this season at LSU while shooting a career-best 39.3% on 3s and showed strong form in the NCAA Tournament, contributing 19.0 PPG on 52.4% shooting. Known for her high motor, she brings perimeter defense, transition scoring and added playmaking. With Seattle needing backcourt depth after key departures, Johnson provides immediate energy, scoring versatility, and should be fantasy relevant from the start.

Jaquez is one of the top "glue" players in this class, bringing versatility, efficiency, and high motor play. She averaged 13.5 PPG as a senior while shooting 53.9% from the field, 39% from 3-point land, and 86% from the free throw line. A strong rebounder and smart defender, Jaquez impacts the game on both ends with her length and instincts. Capable of playing multiple positions, she fits seamlessly alongside recent Sky additions Skylar Diggins and Rickea Jackson, providing scoring, spacing, and defensive energy while strengthening team depth and overall versatility.

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A versatile guard coming off a career-best senior season at UCLA, Rice averaged 14.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.3 APG while shooting 49% from the field, 38.5% from the 3-point line, and 90.2% on free throws. A proven leader and culture-setter, she impacts the game across the board with poise, decision-making, and defensive effort. Capable of playing either guard spot, Rice brings stability and scoring to the Tempo's backcourt and has the skill set and maturity to be an immediate fantasy contributor even on a Toronto roster already loaded with guard talent.

Cotie McMahon, SF, Washington Mystics

McMahon brings a unique, high-usage skill set as a powerful, downhill scoring forward. She averaged a career-best 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 3.0 APG last season at Ole Miss, thriving as a slasher who consistently draws contact. McMahon's strength, speed, and physicality make her well-suited for the pro game, and her expanded ball-handling role improved her playmaking. Defensively, she can hold her own in one-on-one situations. While her fit may take time to fully develop, she adds rim pressure and versatility to a Mystics team focused on building long-term upside.

Johnson reunites with former South Carolina teammate Aliyah Boston. One of the biggest risers in this class, Johnson earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors with elite perimeter defense and strong rebounding for her size. She improved offensively as a senior, averaging 9.9 PPG and 5.1 APG while maintaining a strong assist-to-turnover ratio. Despite a crowded backcourt, her energy, leadership, and defensive versatility make her an ideal fit and immediate contributor in Indiana, but it's suboptimal for fantasy.

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Kneepkens is one of the top shooters in this class, hitting over 42% from three in every season since 2022. She adds value as a passer and cutter, though her defense remains a question at the next level. Her elite shooting gives her a clear path to early playing time, providing floor spacing and offensive versatility with room to develop into a more complete contributor. After building an athletic but spacing-limited roster, the Sun add one of the best shooters in college basketball, perfectly suited to capitalize on Connecticut's ball movement.

Suarez is a 6-foot-3 stretch forward coming off a career-best season at TCU, with 17.1 PPG and 7.4 RPG and is also an excellent three-point shooter. She's a floor-spacing big with excellent passing ability, fits modern systems well, though her defense remains a a shooting. Suarez should have an opportunity to play right away for the Valkyries.

play 1:02 Seattle Storm select Awa Fam Thiam with No. 3 pick Awa Fam Thiam is selected No. 3 by the Seattle Storm in the 2026 WNBA draft.

Thiam is widely regarded as the top international prospect in this class, offering elite size and skill at just 19 years old with professional experience dating back to age 15. Averaging 9.2 PPG and 5.0 RPG for Valencia, she brings advanced pick-and-roll ability, strong passing instincts, and defensive versatility. The 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket MVP, Thiam has one of the highest ceilings in the draft. While her perimeter shooting is still developing, her combination of size, energy, and skill makes her an immediate contributor with long-term star potential. With the Storm in rebuild mode after losing key veterans, Thiam becomes part of a young foundation alongside Dominique Malonga.

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Keep an eye on

Angela Dugalic, PF, Washington Mystics

Dugalic is a versatile 6-foot-4 forward who played a key role in the Bruins' championship run, embracing a bench role to provide scoring and defensive flexibility. A skilled stretch-4, she combines efficient finishing, a smooth shooting touch, and the ability to defend both inside and on the perimeter. The 2026 Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, Dugalic brings unselfishness and strong team instincts. After drafting Betts fourth, the Mystics added Dugalic ninth, keeping the UCLA duo together and adding versatile frontcourt depth.

Nell Angloma, SF, Connecticut Sun

Angloma is a strong, versatile wing with high upside at just 19 years old. A creative finisher, she excels attacking the rim and playing through contact, and scored 13.5 PPG for France in EuroCup play. Physically ready for the WNBA, Angloma brings toughness, transition scoring, and positional flexibility. While her perimeter shooting is still developing, her ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes her an intriguing long-term piece for a rebuilding roster, where she can learn from veterans like Brittney Griner and young talent like Aaliyah Edwards and Aneesah Morrow.

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Okot is a 6-foot-6 center with elite size and rapidly developing skill. She averaged 12.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 1.4 BPG last season while shooting 57.5% from the field. A strong rebounder and rim protector, Okot also flashed perimeter range, making her a high-upside developmental piece for the Dream, where Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray should handle most of the scoring and Angel Reese anchoring the glass.

Taina Mair, PG, Seattle Storm

Mair is a pass-first point guard who improved her scoring and assertiveness late in her college career at Duke. A strong playmaker with solid pick-and-roll instincts, she makes smart decisions and creates for others. While her shooting and defense still need development, Mair's playmaking and ability to run an offense fill a key need for the Storm.

Martín Carrión is a polished young point guard with extensive international and professional experience at just 20 years old. She averaged 14.8 PPG and 4.2 APG for Perfumerías Avenida in Spain's LF Endesa and was named MVP of the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup. Known for her elite court vision and pick-and-roll play, Martín Carrión consistently makes the right reads and creates opportunities for teammates. She brings immediate playmaking to a Fire roster featuring Bridget Carleton, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Karlie Samuelson, though it remains unclear if she will begin her WNBA career this season.

Charlisse Leger-Walker, PG, Connecticut Sun

play 1:10 How Charlisse Leger-Walker made history at the 2026 WNBA draft Charlisse Leger-Walker is the sixth player selected from UCLA, breaking the record for most players from one team picked in the same draft.

Leger-Walker is a steady, pass-first guard who averaged 5.6 APG last season at UCLA after transitioning from a primary scorer earlier in her career. She brings very good court vision and improved shooting, though her size and ability to create separation against bigger defenders may limit her role early in her career with the Sun.

Pass until further notice

Taylor Bigby, SG, Connecticut Sun

Indya Nivar, SG, Atlanta Dream

Teonni Key, PF, Toronto Tempo

Serah Williams, C, Portland Fire

Grace VanSlooten, PF, Seattle Storm

Lani White, SG, Minnesota Lynx

Zee Spearman, PF, Dallas Wings

Justine Pissott, SG, Indiana Fever

Jessica Timmons, SG, Indiana Fever

Kejia Ran, SG, Atlanta Dream

Frieda Bühner, PF, Portland Fire

Ines Pitarch-Granel, SF, Phoenix Mercury

Eszter Ratkai, SG, Phoenix Mercury

Manuela Puoch, SF, New York Liberty

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