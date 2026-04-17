Fantasy Women's Hoops 2026 draft guide: Rankings, strategies and more

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Whether you've played fantasy women's basketball before or this is your first season, it's time to get ready for your drafts with everything you need to know. From player rankings and scouting reports to sleepers and breakouts, you can find everything you need right here in one convenient place.

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ESPN fantasy women's basketball is the fun, free game where you can draft the biggest stars in the WNBA like A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier to your own lineups and play against your friends or the public. Add and drop players, make trades and play to win the championship at the end of the season.

Everything starts with the best day of the year, draft day, and here's what you need to start.

This draft guide will be updated regularly, so keep checking back for more picks, analysis, and player projections.

Other resources: Sign up! | Projections | Rankings | Average draft position | Schedule

How to play

Top 10 tips from the pros: How to play and win your league

The guide to research, drafting and roster strategy in fantasy women's basketball this season.

Fantasy game plan: Scoring system, draft types, and how to play

How the game works, including the draft and scoring system.

Download the ESPN Fantasy app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Draft and free agency

Draft, stash or wait: Fantasy expectations for the top picks

When do you draft Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts, Olivia Miles and other rookies?

More: Draft picks | Team grades | Free agency/trade tracker

Mock draft lobby: Practice your draft strategy as many times as you like.

Rosters: Every player on every team, including the two expansion squads.

Expansion draft: Player trends we learned from the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire.

Player projections: See how many points, assists, rebounds and other stats we expect from the top players.

Stats: Look back upon last season's statistical leaders.

Made it this far? Time to play! Sign up for free and draft your team today.