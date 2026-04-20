Fantasy women's hoops stars, sleepers and outlooks for every WNBA team

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The WNBA returns for its 30th season on May 8, and with training camps underway, rosters for all 15 teams are beginning to take shape. After a busy offseason that included a historic collective bargaining agreement, major free agency movement and expansion additions, 2026 is shaping up to be the most anticipated WNBA season in years. On May 8, we will get to see the new faces, new teams and elite scorers hit the hardwood, but until then, let's take a look a what we can expect from each team.

From established contenders like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty to rising young cores in Washington and Dallas, every roster presents a unique fantasy profile. Expansion teams and roster turnover have also created new avenues for playing time, making role and usage more important than ever.

This preview breaks down each team, highlighting key fantasy targets, breakout candidates and potential sleepers to help you prepare for draft season and stay ahead throughout the year.

The Dream enter 2026 with a revamped, modern offense under head coach Karl Smesko, emphasizing pace, spacing and 3-point shooting. While perimeter-oriented, the roster still offers a strong interior presence and versatile playmakers, creating a balanced fantasy profile. That showed last season, as Atlanta ranked second in both offensive and defensive rating, third in assist percentage and first in rebound percentage.

Offseason trade acquisition Angel Reese is the centerpiece after averaging 14.7 PPG and a league-leading 12.6 RPG in 2025 for the Sky, making her an elite double-double threat. In the backcourt, Allisha Gray adds efficient scoring (18.4 PPG), while Rhyne Howard contributes across categories with 3-pointers, assists and defensive stats.

Jordin Canada provides assist and steals upside when healthy, and Brionna Jones adds efficiency and rebounding inside. Naz Hillmon offers multi-category depth off the bench. Rookie Madina Okot is one to monitor, but with this level of veteran talent, she can develop at her own pace and becomes fantasy relevant if injuries open up opportunity.

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The Sky enter 2026 in transition following a major roster overhaul, including the trade of Reese. This team now projects to be more guard-driven, with playmaking and perimeter scoring leading the offense, while the frontcourt focuses on efficiency and rebounding rather than high usage. Chicago finished last season ranked 12th in offensive rating, so a shift toward a guard-driven approach should help, especially with its offseason additions.

Skylar Diggins leads the offense after averaging 15.5 PPG and 6.0 APG, providing steady assists and defensive production. Kamilla Cardoso is positioned for a larger role after posting 13.6 PPG, 8.5 RPG and 1.2 BPG, including 13 double-doubles, with increased production after the All-Star break.

Azura Stevens adds two-way value, while Rickea Jackson brings scoring upside with 14.7 PPG and increased 3-point volume, though with some inconsistency.

Courtney Vandersloot still offers assist potential, though with a lower ceiling, while Elizabeth Williams provides frontcourt depth. Overall, this roster is built around guard play and emerging frontcourt opportunity, with Cardoso as a breakout candidate and Diggins as the most reliable option. Rookie Gabriela Jaquez could emerge as a sleeper after averaging 13.5 PPG on 53.9% shooting at UCLA, with a path to value if her minutes grow.

The Sun enter 2026 in a clear rebuilding phase, leaning heavily on a youth movement with roles and minutes likely to fluctuate. This projects as a developmental roster where opportunity will drive fantasy value more than team success.

Tina Charles remains the most reliable option after she averaged 16.3 PPG and 5.8 RPG in 2025, offering steady scoring with a consistent role. Brittney Griner posted career lows in points and minutes last season in Atlanta but is expected to take on a larger role here and should be prioritized behind Charles.

Aneesah Morrow stands out as a breakout candidate, with 8.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 0.9 SPG over 23 starts late in the season, giving her strong double-double upside if her offensive game continues to develop. In the backcourt, Leila Lacan is trending up after posting 10.1 PPG, 4.7 APG and 2.5 SPG in 15 starts, and is expected to be in a starting role in 2026, while Saniya Rivers provides a strong defensive floor.

Frontcourt depth options like Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards offer streaming appeal. Overall, this is a high-variance roster where development will drive value, with players such as Morrow and Lacan offering upside, while Charles and Griner provide stability.

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The Wings enter 2026 building around a young, guard-driven core, with offensive production expected to run through the backcourt. That's notable after finishing ninth in offensive rating last season. With multiple high-usage scorers and improved perimeter shooting, this projects as a team built on spacing and shot creation, supported by a fast tempo after ranking second in pace. However, role distribution will be key to consistent fantasy value, and defensive improvement remains a concern after finishing 12th in defensive rating.

Paige Bueckers is the clear fantasy centerpiece after she produced 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG and 1.6 SPG with a 24.1% usage rate as a rookie, and she should continue to command a high-usage role. Arike Ogunbowale adds scoring and 3-point volume, but she shot just 36.4% from the field last season. Rookie Azzi Fudd provides another perimeter threat, averaging 17.3 PPG, 3.1 APG, 2.6 RPG and 2.5 SPG in 28.7 minutes, while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range on 6.7 attempts in her final season at UConn.

In the frontcourt, Alanna Smith offers elite defensive production (three-plus stocks), while Jessica Shepard has sleeper appeal. Supporting players such as Maddy Siegrist and Aziaha James provide depth but are better suited as streamers.

The Valkyries surprised everyone with a strong inaugural season, leaning into a balanced, defense-first identity with versatile contributors across the roster. Golden State finished the regular season ranked third in defensive rating and fourth in rebound percentage. However, from a fantasy perspective, the Valkyries spread their production across the roster, making role clarity important when identifying players who can provide consistent value.

Gabby Williams providing elite two-way production after a career year, with 11.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG 4.2 APG and a league-leading 2.3 SPG. In the backcourt, Veronica Burton emerged as a primary playmaker, averaging 11.9 PPG and 6.0 APG while starting every game, giving her strong all-around fantasy value.

Kayla Thornton adds scoring and rebounding upside after limited action in 2025, though her health will be a factor. Janelle Salaun brings additional scoring and rebounding and has room to grow as a legitimate breakout candidate. Tiffany Hayes contributes steady veteran production (11.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.0 APG) when healthy. Supporting players in the rotation like Kate Martin offer streaming value in deeper formats if injuries impact Golden State.

play 0:59 Caitlin Clark feeling healthy ahead of WNBA season Caitlin Clark talks about prioritizing her health and preparing for the WNBA season ahead.

The Fever enter 2026 built around a high-powered, guard-driven offense led by one of the league's most dynamic playmakers in Caitlin Clark. With a healthy roster, this team has legitimate championship expectations and is capable of pushing the pace and generating efficient scoring, backed by a fourth-place finish in net rating last season.

Clark is the clear centerpiece after she averaged 16.5 PPG, 8.8 APG, 5.0 RPG and 1.6 SPG despite injuries, and she should return to elite fantasy form. Kelsey Mitchell complements her as a high-volume scorer, coming off a career year with 20.2 PPG and superb 3-point production. In the frontcourt, Aliyah Boston provides consistent two-way production with 15.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 3.7 APG, giving the Fever balance inside. This trio stands out as the clear priority in fantasy drafts.

Myisha Hines-Allen adds depth with 7.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.9 APG, while Sophie Cunningham provides 3-point shooting and defensive value. If Clark or Mitchell miss time, Cunningham's fantasy upside would rise considerably. Supporting guards like Odyssey Sims and Aari McDonald offer additional playmaking depth but are unlikely to have consistent fantasy impact.

The Sparks enter 2026 in win-now mode, building around a veteran core with proven production on both ends. This projects as a balanced roster with multiple scoring options and strong interior presence, backed by a team that finished third in effective field-goal percentage and led the league in pace last season. However, age and health could impact consistency, and defensive improvement remains a priority after ranking near the bottom in defensive rating.

Dearica Hamby remains the centerpiece after averaging 18.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 3.3 APG on 57.2% shooting. In the backcourt, Kelsey Plum adds high-volume scoring, while Nneka Ogwumike provides steady two-way production.

Ariel Atkins (13.1 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.6 SPG) is a strong midround target, while Cameron Brink offers elite defensive upside with breakout potential if her offensive game improves. Overall, this veteran-heavy roster offers reliability, with upside tied to health and role stability.

play 0:48 Shams: Wilson staying with Aces on $5 million deal Shams: Wilson is staying with Aces on $5 million deal.

The Aces enter 2026 as the league's premier dynasty, built around a sensational core that continues to dominate on both ends of the court, as evidenced by their fifth-place finish in net rating last season. With three championships in the last four seasons, Las Vegas projects as a high-efficiency offense with strong defensive presence and championship expectations once again.

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson provided elite production across all categories and could be the first player off the draft board. In the backcourt, Jackie Young adds versatility (16.5 PPG, 5.1 APG in 2025), while Chelsea Gray anchors the offense with 5.4 APG and steady playmaking.

Jewell Loyd's days as a fantasy dynamo may be behind her, especially on a roster this deep, but she still provides scoring and 3-point production in a complementary role. Supporting players like NaLyssa Smith offers upside that could rise significantly if injuries open up opportunities, while Dana Evans provides depth and is a name fantasy managers in deeper formats should monitor.

The Lynx remain a competitive roster coming off a season in which they finished first in both offensive and defensive rating, built around a strong backcourt, though early-season uncertainty remains with MVP candidate Napheesa Collier expected to miss time. This projects as a team that will lean more on guard play early, with increased opportunity for multiple contributors while the frontcourt adjusts.

Collier remains the centerpiece after a stellar all-around season of 22.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.6 SPG and 1.5 BPG. In the backcourt, Courtney Williams offers steady playmaking (13.6 PPG, 6.2 APG), while Kayla McBride adds consistent scoring and shooting (14.2 PPG). Natasha Howard is a new addition and provides additional frontcourt depth. Rookie Olivia Miles brings immediate upside after averaging 19.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 6.6 APG last season at TCU and could take on a larger role early.

With Collier sidelined, Williams, McBride and Miles should see increased usage, while the frontcourt rotation could create additional streaming opportunities. It's also worth noting the Lynx finished 10th in pace last season, which could limit overall possessions if that trend continues.

The Liberty enter 2026 as a championship contender built around Breanna Stewart and a star-driven core, with expectations remaining high despite a coaching change. This projects as a balanced roster with strong scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility across multiple positions. Only the Lynx and Dream finished with a higher net rating than New York in 2025.

Stewart leads the way after averaging 18.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG and 1.4 BPG, though it's worth noting she posted a career low in rebounds. In the backcourt, Sabrina Ionescu remains an elite scorer and playmaker. while Jonquel Jones anchors the frontcourt and Natasha Cloud adds steady playmaking.

These are the core fantasy options, though the depth of playmakers could limit individual ceilings. Satou Sabally adds another layer of upside after recording 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 2.5 APG last season with the Phoenix Mercury. While her usage may dip in a loaded lineup, and injuries have been a concern in recent years, her versatility and scoring still provide a high fantasy floor on a championship-caliber team.

The Mercury finished last season ranked seventh in offensive rating and fifth in defensive rating, building a competitive roster around strong veteran production. However, replacing Satou Sabally's scoring will be a key challenge. On paper, Phoenix projects as a balanced team that will continue to rely on playmaking, finishing fourth in assist percentage, and rebounding to maintain efficiency after last year's Finals run.

Alyssa Thomas averaged 15.4 PPG, 9.2 APG, 8.8 RPG, and 1.6 SPG, providing elite production. Kahleah Copper adds scoring upside, though her minutes were the fewest of her career since her early seasons, while DeWanna Bonner offers veteran depth despite posting career-low averages at age 38.

Sami Whitcomb (9.1 PPG, 2.0 3PM) and Natasha Mack (1.5 BPG) are deeper-league or streaming options. Overall, this is a well-rounded roster with Thomas driving value, though production will be spread across the core group.

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The Fire enter 2026 as an expansion team still building its identity, creating a roster where opportunity and role will drive fantasy value. This projects as a developmental group with minutes likely to fluctuate, making early-season usage critical to monitor. It's unlikely Portland replicates the immediate success of the Valkyries, but that also creates opportunity for players to emerge.

Bridget Carleton is the primary fantasy target, as the offense is expected to run through her despite modest per-game averages. Increased usage should give her a stable role with room for growth.

Sug Sutton and Emily Engstler are two additional names to watch. Sutton averaged 7.4 PPG and 3.9 APG in her starts last season and should compete for meaningful minutes in an unsettled backcourt. Engstler has a clearer path to playing time as a first-round expansion pick and could benefit from increased opportunity.

Both carry risk, but their roles make them strong early watch list candidates.

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The Storm enter 2026 in a clear transition phase after losing 82.2% of their scoring from the 2025 season. This projects as a high-variance roster with minutes and usage still taking shape, particularly in the frontcourt.

Ezi Magbegor remains the defensive anchor after averaging 8.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 2.2 BPG, while Dominique Malonga is a breakout candidate after posting 11.5 PPG and 7.0 RPG over the second half of last season. With expanded minutes, her upside could surge, making both players priority targets in drafts.

Rookies Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson add upside, with Johnson standing out as a late-round or streaming option due to her scoring ability and defensive impact.

play 0:55 Kiki Rice becomes first pick by expansion Toronto Tempo Kiki Rice is selected No. 6 by the Toronto Tempo in the 2026 WNBA draft.

The Tempo enter 2026 as an expansion team built around a guard-heavy core, with scoring and playmaking expected to come primarily from the backcourt.

Marina Mabrey has been a consistent scorer since 2019, averaging 14.4 PPG in 2025, though she struggled with efficiency. Now a core player for Toronto, her fantasy value comes from multi-level scoring, with upside if her 3-point shooting rebounds closer to the 42.4% she posted in 2024.

Brittney Sykes is another key target due to her two-way production and remains a reliable option when healthy. In the frontcourt, Nyara Sabally is a breakout candidate after averaging 5.4 PPG and 4.5 RPG in just 17.9 MPG for the Liberty and now stepping into a larger role.

Temi Fagbenle (7.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG) and Kia Nurse (7.2 PPG) provide depth and streaming appeal, while rookie Kiki Rice offers long-term upside but may see limited minutes early.

play 1:16 Lauren Betts: 'Can't wait to see what the future holds' Lauren Betts chats with Holly Rowe after being selected at No. 4 by the Washington Mystics in the 2026 WNBA draft.

The Mystics are one of the most intriguing young teams in the league, built around six first-round draft picks from the past two seasons. There's plenty of upside, though development and role clarity will be critical.

Sonia Citron leads the way after averaging 14.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.4 APG with elite efficiency, while Kiki Iriafen adds strong rebounding and scoring. In the frontcourt, Shakira Austin provides two-way production when healthy, though durability remains a concern.

Rookie Lauren Betts brings immediate impact potential (12.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG projection), giving the Mystics added interior presence. Citron, Iriafen, Austin and Betts should all be draft targets, but if you're looking for a sleeper, don't overlook Michaela Onyenwere. She has been a steady contributor wherever she's played and has 40 starts over the past two seasons.