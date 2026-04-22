A'ja Wilson? Caitlin Clark? Who to take with the No. 1 fantasy women's hoops pick

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Sleepers, breakout candidates and late-round value all play a role in building a winning fantasy roster, but what about the top of the board? The player you build everything around. That cornerstone selection who sets the tone for your entire season.

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So let's ask a simple question: who deserves to go No. 1 overall?

We're focusing on the small group of players who realistically belong in the conversation. While arguments can be made for a handful of stars just outside this tier, most managers will be choosing from one of these players. Each case is evaluated through the lens of ESPN's women's fantasy basketball standard scoring, weighing production, role, durability and overall upside.

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It's difficult to pass on Wilson at No. 1, considering she's finished as a top-two fantasy player every season since 2022. Last season, she finished as the top scorer with 1,803 fantasy points, well ahead of Dearica Hamby, who ranked second with 1,499. Wilson became the first player to win the scoring title, regular-season MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. She also finished second in rebounds per game (10.2), first in blocks (2.3) and tied for third in steals (1.6).

Wilson had a league-high 30.7% usage rate, highlighting her central role in the offense. Just as important, her durability stands out, as she played in 40 of 44 games last season and 38 of 40 in 2024.

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