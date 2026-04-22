A'ja Wilson? Caitlin Clark? Who to take with the No. 1 fantasy women's hoops pick

Sleepers, breakout candidates and late-round value all play a role in building a winning fantasy roster, but what about the top of the board? The player you build everything around. That cornerstone selection who sets the tone for your entire season.
So let's ask a simple question: who deserves to go No. 1 overall?
We're focusing on the small group of players who realistically belong in the conversation. While arguments can be made for a handful of stars just outside this tier, most managers will be choosing from one of these players. Each case is evaluated through the lens of ESPN's women's fantasy basketball standard scoring, weighing production, role, durability and overall upside.
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A'ja Wilson, F/C, Las Vegas Aces
It's difficult to pass on Wilson at No. 1, considering she's finished as a top-two fantasy player every season since 2022. Last season, she finished as the top scorer with 1,803 fantasy points, well ahead of Dearica Hamby, who ranked second with 1,499. Wilson became the first player to win the scoring title, regular-season MVP, Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. She also finished second in rebounds per game (10.2), first in blocks (2.3) and tied for third in steals (1.6).
Wilson had a league-high 30.7% usage rate, highlighting her central role in the offense. Just as important, her durability stands out, as she played in 40 of 44 games last season and 38 of 40 in 2024.
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Caitlin Clark, G, Indiana Fever
Clark's 2025 season was limited to 13 games due to injuries, but there were still positives, including a 28.7% usage rate and her 36.8 fantasy points per game, which ranked fourth behind Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas. Her rookie season in 2024 showed what she's capable of, as she averaged 19.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 8.4 APG and 1.3 SPG across 40 games while finishing third in fantasy points per game (40.4).
With that profile, Clark has the upside to challenge for the top overall fantasy spot, especially with a renewed focus on durability. She has adopted a more structured approach centered on recovery, pre-practice treatment and workload management, working closely with her trainer and coaching staff to stay healthy over a full season.
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Alyssa Thomas, G, Phoenix Mercury
It cannot be overstated how dominant Thomas has been since the first season of women's fantasy basketball in 2022. She has finished as a top-five fantasy player in every season except 2024 and has remained highly durable, missing very few games over that span -- an important factor in fantasy formats.
Last season, Thomas thrived with the Mercury after spending the first 11 years of her career with the Connecticut Sun. She averaged 15.4 PPG, a league-leading 9.2 APG, 8.8 RPG and 1.6 SPG across 39 games while shooting a career-high 53.2% from the field. Thomas also became the first player in league history to average at least 15 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 50% or better from the field, a feat only matched in the NBA by Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic.
Thomas earned All-Star, All-WNBA first team and All-Defensive first team honors, joining Brittney Griner as the only players in franchise history to achieve all three in the same season. While her statistical profile is elite, it being her age-34 season makes it difficult to draft her ahead of Wilson or Clark.
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Breanna Stewart, F/C, New York Liberty
Stewart has been remarkably consistent since arriving in New York in 2023, with averages of 20.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.4 BPG. She finished as the top fantasy player in 2023 and fourth in 2024, but she dropped to 26th in 2025 after a right knee bone bruise limited her to 31 games, though she still ranked seventh in fantasy points per game.
At 31, Stewart remains an elite, well-rounded player, but her focus has shifted toward winning championships, having already secured two with the Seattle Storm and one with the Liberty. Her fantasy ceiling is also impacted by playing alongside Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, both of whom are high-usage players. That trio has been extremely effective, posting a +16.8 net rating and a 70-16 record when starting together since 2023.
Stewart remains a first-round talent, but selecting her No. 1 overall is a reach given the context.
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