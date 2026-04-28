Fantasy women's basketball mock draft: When to draft Napheesa Collier and others

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Draft season in fantasy women's basketball is rolling along as we head to the start of the regular season. Now they you've had time to process the biggest free agent moves, scan the player rankings and watch how rosters are taking shape, it's time to see how your fantasy women's basketball teams will look.

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We tasked fantasy sports analysts Eric Moody and Andre Snellings, WNBA researcher Jenni LaCroix, and fantasy sports editors Pierre Becquey, Sachin Chandan and Joe Kaiser with drafting their teams and offering us some insight. For this exercise, we used the standard ESPN points league format with six teams and nine players each. Here is the scoring breakdown:

Point, rebound, assist = 1 Fantasy point (FP)

Made 3-pointer = 1 additional FP

Steal, block = 2 FPs

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Other resources: Sign up! | Projections | Rankings | Average draft position | Schedule

Round 1

1. A'ja Wilson, LV (F1) -- Snellings

2. Caitlin Clark, IND (G1) -- Moody

3. Alyssa Thomas, PHX (F2) -- Chandan

4. Breanna Stewart, NY (F3) -- Becquey

5. Paige Bueckers, DAL (G2) -- LaCroix

6. Angel Reese, ATL (F4) -- Kaiser

LaCroix: We are seeing more depth at the guard position than we have seen in recent years due to a combination of young talent, player improvement, and expansion teams giving more opportunity for guards to be the primary ball handler and scorer. Look at what Veronica Burton did last season with the Golden State Valkyries (11.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.4 3PG, 1.1 SPG).

On the flip side, I wouldn't say depth at the forward position has lessened compared to previous years, it's that some of the most productive forwards are on the same team, which makes me question what their productivity will look like. Some examples: Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby on the Los Angeles Sparks; Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Satou Sabally on the New York Liberty; Kiki Iriafen, Lauren Betts and Shakira Austin on the Washington Mystics; Brionna Jones, Angel Reese and Naz Hillmon on the Atlanta Dream. It's hard to predict which player will be the team's top option versus the second option at that position, which impacts productivity.

Whereas, with the guards, it's easier to predict who is the top option for each team. Even if they are the second option, they will have the ball in their hands a lot more because they're guards whereas forwards don't have as much control over where the ball goes.

Round 2

7. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G3) -- Kaiser

8. Aliyah Boston, IND (F5) -- LaCroix

9. Dearica Hamby, LA (F6) -- Becquey

10. Kelsey Plum, LA (G4) -- Chandan

11. Skylar Diggins, CHI (G5) -- Moody

12. Nneka Ogwumike, LA (F7) -- Snellings

Round 3

13. Napheesa Collier, MIN (F8) -- Snellings

14. Satou Sabally, NY (F9) -- Moody

15. Jackie Young, LV (G6) -- Chandan

16. Kelsey Mitchell, IND (G7) -- Becquey

17. Allisha Gray, ATL (G8) -- LaCroix

18. Sonia Citron, WSH (G9) -- Kaiser

Snellings: I drafted Napheesa Collier with the first pick in the third round, despite the injury that will keep her sidelined into at least June. I wrestled with the decision because it was the top of the round, but my thought was that fantasy women's basketball leagues tend to be remarkably competitive with similar levels of talent available on all teams. Plus, with starter-caliber players always available on the waiver wire, it can be difficult to separate one team from another. But Collier, when she is healthy, is a clear top 3 producer.

I'm hoping to stash her until she gets healthy, then enter the fantasy playoffs with a lineup featuring both Collier and A'ja Wilson. As a bonus, as soon as I drafted her, everyone else in the chat chimed in that she was their next pick!

Round 4

19. Rhyne Howard, ATL (G10) -- Kaiser

20. Azura Stevens, CHI (F10) -- LaCroix

21. Arike Ogunbowale, DAL (G11) -- Becquey

22. Courtney Williams, MIN (G12) -- Chandan

23. Gabby Williams, GS (F11) -- Moody

24. Kahleah Copper, PHX (G13) -- Snellings

Round 5

25. Chelsea Gray, LV (G14) -- Snellings

26. Kamilla Cardoso, CHI (C1) -- Moody

27. Jonquel Jones, NY (F12) -- Chandan

28. Tina Charles, CON (C2) -- Becquey

29. Kiki Iriafen, WSH (F13) -- LaCroix

30. Natasha Howard, MIN (F14) -- Kaiser

Round 6

31. Dominique Malonga, SEA (C3) -- Kaiser

32. Marina Mabrey, TOR (G15) -- LaCroix

33. Azzi Fudd, DAL (G16) -- Becquey

34. Olivia Miles, MIN (G17) -- Chandan

35. Ariel Atkins, LA (G18) -- Moody

36. Rickea Jackson, CHI (F15) -- Snellings

Becquey: Early in the draft, I wanted solid, known quantities occupying my top five guard and F/C spots. With that set, and knowing I'll likely be streaming the utility spot all season long, I wanted to embrace the unknown, which is what rookies like Azzi Fudd and Lauren Betts offer. Projections for any player are usually a good midpoint within the range of likely outcomes, but with rookies, that becomes much wider, offering way more upside than for a veteran who has already shown what they'll do with given minutes within a role.

Embracing a rookie's upside is a much a bet on their talent as it is an acknowledgement that there's more we don't know, good or bad. And the downside? There'll always be value to pick up on the waiver wire to mitigate it.

Round 7

37. Jewell Loyd, LV (G19) -- Snellings

38. Alanna Smith, DAL (F16) -- Moody

39. Veronica Burton, GS (G20) -- Chandan

40. Lauren Betts, WSH (C4) -- Becquey

41. Kayla Thornton, GS (F17) -- LaCroix

42. Shakira Austin, WSH (C5) -- Kaiser

Round 8

43. Natasha Cloud, NY (G21) -- Kaiser

44. Kayla McBride, MIN (G22) -- LaCroix

45. Brittney Sykes, TOR (G23) -- Becquey

46. Brionna Jones, ATL (C6) -- Chandan

47. Cameron Brink, LA (F18) -- Moody

48. Brittney Griner, CON (C7) -- Snellings

Moody: I have a fairly high risk tolerance, especially when targeting high-upside players, but I still balance that with safer, high-floor options. Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink both carry injury concerns, but their per-game production and breakout potential make them worth betting on.

Clark was limited to 13 games last season, but she posted a 28.7% usage rate and averaged 36.8 fantasy points per game. This offseason, she focused on durability through structured recovery and workload management, which should help over a full season.

Brink missed the first 25 games last year recovering from a torn ACL and averaged just 12.8 MPG. Still, the former No. 2 pick showed flashes during her rookie season, with 22.0 fantasy points in 22.0 MPG pre-injury. Taking Brink as a bounce-back candidate at her current ADP is exactly the type of calculated risk I'm willing to take.

Round 9

49. Aneesah Morrow, CON (F19) -- Snellings

50. Erica Wheeler, LA (G24) -- Moody

51. Elizabeth Williams, CHI (C8) -- Chandan

52. DeWanna Bonner, PHX (F20) -- Becquey

53. Bridget Carleton, POR (F21) -- LaCroix

54. Ezi Magbegor, SEA (C9) -- Kaiser

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Snellings

F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.1)

F2 Nneka Ogwumike, LA (Pick: 2.6)

F3 Napheesa Collier, MIN (Pick: 3.1)

F4 Rickea Jackson, CHI (Pick: 6.6)

F5 Aneesah Morrow, CON (Pick: 9.1)

G1 Kahleah Copper, PHX (Pick: 4.6)

G2 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 5.1)

G3 Jewell Loyd, LV (Pick: 7.1)

C1 Brittney Griner, CON (Pick: 8.6)

Team Moody

F1 Satou Sabally, NY (Pick: 3.2)

F2 Gabby Williams, GS (Pick: 4.5)

F3 Alanna Smith, DAL (Pick: 7.2)

F4 Cameron Brink, LA (Pick: 8.5)

G1 Caitlin Clark, IND (Pick: 1.2)

G2 Skylar Diggins, CHI (Pick: 2.5)

G3 Ariel Atkins, LA (Pick: 6.5)

G4 Erica Wheeler, LA (Pick: 9.2)

C1 Kamilla Cardoso, CHI (Pick: 5.2)

Team Chandan

F1 Alyssa Thomas, PHX (Pick: 1.3)

F2 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 5.3)

G1 Kelsey Plum, LA (Pick: 2.4)

G2 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 3.3)

G3 Courtney Williams, MIN (Pick: 4.4)

G4 Olivia Miles, MIN (Pick: 6.4)

G5 Veronica Burton, GS (Pick: 7.3)

C1 Brionna Jones, ATL (Pick: 8.4)

C2 Elizabeth Williams, CHI (Pick: 9.3)

Chandan: I like to go "best player available" with most of my picks, and then see how my roster shakes out. Taking Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum and Jonquel Jones gave me a base of players with a solid floor, but then I started looking for upside.

I'm eager to see how former TCU star Olivia Miles fits in with the Minnesota Lynx, as she has the potential to accrue fantasy points in ways that don't depend on scoring. With Brionna Jones, I'm looking to stash her in my IR spot, and be aggressive with free agent streamers.

Team Becquey

F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.4)

F2 Dearica Hamby, LA (Pick: 2.3)

F3 DeWanna Bonner, PHX (Pick: 9.4)

G1 Kelsey Mitchell, IND (Pick: 3.4)

G2 Arike Ogunbowale, DAL (Pick: 4.3)

G3 Azzi Fudd, DAL (Pick: 6.3)

G4 Brittney Sykes, TOR (Pick: 8.3)

C1 Tina Charles, CON (Pick: 5.4)

C2 Lauren Betts, WSH (Pick: 7.4)

Team LaCroix

F1 Aliyah Boston, IND (Pick: 2.2)

F2 Azura Stevens, CHI (Pick: 4.2)

F3 Kiki Iriafen, WSH (Pick: 5.5)

F4 Kayla Thornton, GS (Pick: 7.5)

F5 Bridget Carleton, POR (Pick: 9.5)

G1 Paige Bueckers, DAL (Pick: 1.5)

G2 Allisha Gray, ATL (Pick: 3.5)

G3 Marina Mabrey, TOR (Pick: 6.2)

G4 Kayla McBride, MIN (Pick: 8.2)

Team Kaiser

Kaiser: The fact that I ended up with three centers wasn't intentional. Those were three players whom I pinpointed as high-upside options that qualified at the F/C position, which was an area of need for my team given my heavy emphasis on guards in the first half of the draft. The two Seattle Storm bigs -- Dominique Malonga and Ezi Magbegor -- will be counted on heavily on a rebuilding squad that lacks the proven scorers we've been accustomed to seeing on their roster over the years.

Malonga, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, averaged 7.7 PPG and 4.6 RPG in 14.3 MPG as a rookie last season, and I'm particularly excited to see the jump she makes in her second season if her minutes rise above 20 per game as expected.

F1 Angel Reese, ATL (Pick: 1.6)

F2 Natasha Howard, MIN (Pick: 5.6)

G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 2.1)

G2 Sonia Citron, WSH (Pick: 3.6)

G3 Rhyne Howard, ATL (Pick: 4.1)

G4 Natasha Cloud, NY (Pick: 8.1)

C1 Dominique Malonga, SEA (Pick: 6.1)

C2 Shakira Austin, WSH (Pick: 7.6)

C3 Ezi Magbegor, SEA (Pick: 9.6)