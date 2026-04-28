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          Fantasy women's basketball frontcourt rankings tiers: Plan your strategy for draft day

          Aliyah Boston (left) and Kiki Iriafen (right) should factor into your draft plans, but in different rounds. Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
          • André SnellingsApr 28, 2026, 03:00 PM
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              Dr. André Snellings is a senior writer for men's and women's fantasy basketball and sports betting at ESPN. André has a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Michigan. He joined ESPN in 2017 after a 16-year career as a neural engineer, during which time he was also a writer and analyst for Rotowire.

          Good rankings and projections are the backbone of any fantasy women's basketball draft, but they don't tell the complete story. Sometimes it helps to group similar players together to have a backup plan when your top choice disappears from the top of the draft board.

          For example, using points league projections, we can figure out which players are likely to score a similar amount to others, so if you lose out on your preferred choice, you can grab another without sacrificing production. On the flip side, it can give us insight into which players are better to reach for early to avoid missing out.

          With that in mind, here are our frontcourt (forward and center) draft tiers for this season.

          Other resources: Sign up! | Projections | Rankings | Average draft position | Schedule

          Tier 1

          A'ja Wilson

          This season, the top frontcourt tier has just one name: A'ja Wilson. Wilson, last season's WNBA MVP, is the only player at any position projected to score more than 40 fantasy points per game this season. Last season, she and Napheesa Collier were the only players to average more than 40 FPPG, but Collier is injured and not expected to return until well into the season. Thus, Wilson's projected 1,792 fantasy points this season is nearly 400 points higher than second-place Alyssa Thomas.

          Tier 2

          Alyssa Thomas
          Breanna Stewart
          Angel Reese
          Aliyah Boston
          Dearica Hamby
          Nneka Ogwumike
          Napheesa Collier

          The second tier goes seven deep, including the players who finished second and third in last season's MVP vote behind Wilson. Thomas is a mainstay in this tier, but Collier likely would have been in Tier 1 if it weren't for her injury. Former MVPs Stewart and Ogwumike are veterans in the tier, while Reese and Boston are both young players still on the way up that could eventually reach Tier 1 status.

          Tier 3

          Satou Sabally
          Azura Stevens
          Kiki Iriafen
          Natasha Howard
          Tina Charles
          Gabby Williams
          Jonquel Jones
          Kamilla Cardoso
          Alanna Smith

          This is the largest tier among forwards and centers with nine names on the list, including two members of the New York Liberty frontcourt. Sabally is the newest Liberty starter after coming over from the Phoenix Mercury, while Jones has been with the team for a couple seasons now. The sheer concentration of talent on the team caps their fantasy upside. Cardoso could be in for a larger impact this season after Angel Reese was traded. Iriafen is the youngest in the grouping as she prepares for her sophomore season.

          Tier 4

          Dominique Malonga
          Rickea Jackson
          Lauren Betts
          Shakira Austin
          Kayla Thornton

          This tier is largely comprised of younger players. Betts is a rookie, Malonga a sophomore and both Jackson and Austin are still early in their careers as well. The one veteran in this group, Thornton, was on pace for a career season with the expansion Valkyries before injury cut it short. This tier projects to between 950 and 1,025 fantasy points.

          Tier 5

          Brionna Jones
          Elizabeth Williams
          Brittney Griner
          DeWanna Bonner
          Janelle Salaun
          Aneesah Morrow

          This group rounds out the list of forwards and centers that project to be universally drafted in ESPN leagues. It includes two members of the Connecticut Sun, veteran addition Griner and Morrow in her second season. Bonner and Williams could both be in for large roles this season on teams that traded away big producers in the frontcourt.

          Tier 6

          Naz Hillmon
          Ezi Magbegor
          Cameron Brink
          Jessica Shepard
          Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
          Leonie Fiebich
          Bridget Carleton
          NaLyssa Smith
          Myisha Hines-Allen
          Awa Fam

          Made it this far? Time to play! Sign up for free and draft your team today.