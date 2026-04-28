Fantasy women's basketball frontcourt rankings tiers: Plan your strategy for draft day

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Good rankings and projections are the backbone of any fantasy women's basketball draft, but they don't tell the complete story. Sometimes it helps to group similar players together to have a backup plan when your top choice disappears from the top of the draft board.

For example, using points league projections, we can figure out which players are likely to score a similar amount to others, so if you lose out on your preferred choice, you can grab another without sacrificing production. On the flip side, it can give us insight into which players are better to reach for early to avoid missing out.

With that in mind, here are our frontcourt (forward and center) draft tiers for this season.

Other resources: Sign up! | Projections | Rankings | Average draft position | Schedule

Tier 1

A'ja Wilson

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This season, the top frontcourt tier has just one name: A'ja Wilson. Wilson, last season's WNBA MVP, is the only player at any position projected to score more than 40 fantasy points per game this season. Last season, she and Napheesa Collier were the only players to average more than 40 FPPG, but Collier is injured and not expected to return until well into the season. Thus, Wilson's projected 1,792 fantasy points this season is nearly 400 points higher than second-place Alyssa Thomas.

Tier 2

Alyssa Thomas

Breanna Stewart

Angel Reese

Aliyah Boston

Dearica Hamby

Nneka Ogwumike

Napheesa Collier

The second tier goes seven deep, including the players who finished second and third in last season's MVP vote behind Wilson. Thomas is a mainstay in this tier, but Collier likely would have been in Tier 1 if it weren't for her injury. Former MVPs Stewart and Ogwumike are veterans in the tier, while Reese and Boston are both young players still on the way up that could eventually reach Tier 1 status.

Tier 3

Satou Sabally

Azura Stevens

Kiki Iriafen

Natasha Howard

Tina Charles

Gabby Williams

Jonquel Jones

Kamilla Cardoso

Alanna Smith

This is the largest tier among forwards and centers with nine names on the list, including two members of the New York Liberty frontcourt. Sabally is the newest Liberty starter after coming over from the Phoenix Mercury, while Jones has been with the team for a couple seasons now. The sheer concentration of talent on the team caps their fantasy upside. Cardoso could be in for a larger impact this season after Angel Reese was traded. Iriafen is the youngest in the grouping as she prepares for her sophomore season.

Tier 4

Dominique Malonga

Rickea Jackson

Lauren Betts

Shakira Austin

Kayla Thornton

This tier is largely comprised of younger players. Betts is a rookie, Malonga a sophomore and both Jackson and Austin are still early in their careers as well. The one veteran in this group, Thornton, was on pace for a career season with the expansion Valkyries before injury cut it short. This tier projects to between 950 and 1,025 fantasy points.

Tier 5

Brionna Jones

Elizabeth Williams

Brittney Griner

DeWanna Bonner

Janelle Salaun

Aneesah Morrow

This group rounds out the list of forwards and centers that project to be universally drafted in ESPN leagues. It includes two members of the Connecticut Sun, veteran addition Griner and Morrow in her second season. Bonner and Williams could both be in for large roles this season on teams that traded away big producers in the frontcourt.

Tier 6

Naz Hillmon

Ezi Magbegor

Cameron Brink

Jessica Shepard

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Leonie Fiebich

Bridget Carleton

NaLyssa Smith

Myisha Hines-Allen

Awa Fam

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