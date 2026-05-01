Fantasy women's hoops cheat sheet: Rankings, picks and everything you need to draft

Open Extended Reactions

Most players are settling into their new homes across the WNBA, lineups are taking shape and the league is getting set to welcome two new teams to the hardwood. Elsewhere, ESPN Fantasy Women's Basketball leagues are forming, with users everywhere able to create new leagues, rejoin old ones or even join public leagues for free to get into the action. And once your team is made, there's no better day of the season than draft day.

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

After an offseason of content, we want to make it as easy as possible to crush your virtual competition, with the ESPN Cheat Sheet, that takes the best advice from our Draft Kit and puts it all on one printable PDF sheet to carry with you to your draft. You can find the advice on this page from our frontcourt and backcourt tier lists, rookie guide, team previews, most important offseason moves and draft rankings.

Reminder, if you haven't joined a league yet, you've still got time! The new season tips off Friday, May 8 and new leagues can start at any week, with matchups starting the following Monday. Before then, you can practice your draft strategy as many times as you want in the ESPN Mock Draft Lobby.

Click on the link below for the printable PDF featuring rankings and player picks you'll want to have on draft day.