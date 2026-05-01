Ultimate draft board: Tips, picks to have the perfect fantasy women's hoops draft

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What does your perfect fantasy women's basketball draft look like?

It's the question you should ask yourself before going into any draft, and your answer will be different every time, based on the circumstances. How many teams are in your league? Where are you drafting? Who are the other team managers in your league that you're most worried about because they always snake your picks? Where are they drafting?

Your goals for the first pick will be, by definition, different from your goals for the last pick. Then, after your first pick, who do you think might realistically be there for you to pick in the next round? Are you drafting best player available no matter what, or are you likely to change your current pick based on who you got before?

And are you feeling lucky? To win your fantasy hoops league, you need a little luck.

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But, luck is just where preparation meets opportunity. So, if you want to have a chance to win, you need to make sure you're prepared. Particularly before you sit down to draft your team, because that is of course the biggest single event of your fantasy hoops season.

Most of the people in your leagues aren't going to go into the draft with much of a plan and will instead just hope for the best. So, if you step into the draft with an idea about what the talent looks like at different parts of the draft, it will give you a leg up on the competition right from the opening tip.

In this article, I highlight players I would like to draft at different locations within the draft. In the early rounds, draft slot makes a huge difference in what players might be available, so I point out players of interest in different parts of the round. In the middle and later rounds, I highlight groups of players that I like that should be available in that range. To determine likelihood of availability, I utilize Average Draft Pick (ADP) data to offer insight on the type of value that might be available throughout your own drafts.

The foundation: Wilson, Bueckers and Reese

In six-team leagues, I see the first round as a series of either-or choices based upon where you're picking. At the top, the choice is A'ja Wilson, C, Aces (ADP 1.5) vs. Caitlin Clark, G, Fever (ADP 2.5), and I would pick Wilson. She has been the best player in both the WNBA and fantasy hoops for years now, and there is no reason to expect that to change this season.

Next is Alyssa Thomas, F, Mercury (ADP 4.4) vs. Paige Bueckers, G, Wings (ADP 4.7). This is a tough choice, but while Thomas is a veteran MVP candidate that is likely to remain a higher impact player in the WNBA, Bueckers is up-and-coming and more likely to routinely produce larger box score numbers, particularly scoring. Thomas is the triple-double maven, but Bueckers has a strong all-around game with more points upside.

Finally, the end of the round pits former MVP Breanna Stewart, F, Liberty (ADP 5.0) against Angel Reese, F, Dream (ADP 6.2). Again, I lean more toward the up-and-coming superstar with more box score upside in Reese. Stewart's MVP bona fides help make the Liberty contenders, but she also has to share the ball with three other All-Stars with positional and production overlap while Reese is set to be the dominant big on a team with otherwise elite guard play.

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Round 2: Targeting upside

In an unusual twist, I'm often targeting situational value more than individual players in the second round. Looking through the ADP list, many of those with second-round grades come from team situations where they have teammates with positional and production overlap that limit their upside.

For example, Dearica Hamby, F, Sparks (ADP 9.9) will now share a frontcourt with both Nneka Ogwumike (ADP 13.2) and now-healthy 2024 No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink. Instead of trying to guesstimate how the production triangle might play out, I would prefer to target players like Aliyah Boston, C, Fever (ADP 7.8) or Kelsey Plum, G, Sparks (ADP 8.7) who might have other high-volume teammates but not in the same position group. And if I can't get one of those players, even in the second round, I'm likely to target...

Late Round 2/Round 3: Diggins in Chicago

Last season, Skylar Diggins, G, Sky (ADP 14.5) had a bounce-back campaign in her second season with the Seattle Storm. This season, she joins a Chicago Sky squad that has been in desperate need of backcourt production. Diggins has top-10 fantasy upside this season, making her strong value for her current mid-third-round ADP.

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Late Round 3/Round 4: Don't forget about Howard

Rhyne Howard, G, Dream (ADP 21.1) was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft and her overall numbers have been metronome consistent in her four-year career. Even so, she came out of her injury absence in the middle of last season and picked things up down the stretch in a 14-game span where her offensive averages were well above her norm and give an indication of her upside (19.9 PPG, 4.8 APG, 3.6 3PG).

Howard plays with two other All-Stars in Allisha Gray and Reese, but her game is diverse and distinct enough for her numbers to be helped, not capped, by talented teammates.

Middle rounds (fifth and sixth rounds)

Dominique Malonga, C, Storm (ADP 33.2) has sky-high upside as a sophomore. She played limited minutes to start her rookie season but flashed when given more minutes later in the season. In games where she played at least 24 minutes, she averaged 17.5 PPG and 9.8 RPG. The Storm lost several impact players this offseason and Ezi Magbegor may miss the start of the season, indicating Malonga should have a much larger role this season.

Kahleah Copper, G, Mercury (ADP 34.7) missed the first month of last season with a knee injury and was initially slowed when she returned. Plus, the Mercury had a surplus of high-end perimeter talent last season that capped her upside. But Copper finished the season healthy, and with former teammate Satou Sabally moved on to the Liberty in the offseason Copper could be in for a major bounce back to a top-15 caliber producer this season.

Rickea Jackson, F, Sky (ADP 36.9) has shown strong flashes of upside in her first two seasons with the Sparks, but in the offseason she moved on to a Sky squad in even more desperate need of production. She could be in for the best season of her young career.

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Late rounds: Projected to outproduce draft status or lottery ticket fliers

Cameron Brink, F, Sparks (ADP 45.5) was off to a strong start before tearing her ACL in 2024. She returned to play 19 games in Year 2, but is now healthy and almost two years removed from her injury. Brink will be in a stacked frontcourt with the Sparks, but she has Defensive Player of the Year potential and untapped fantasy upside.

Brittney Griner, C, Sun (ADP 46.0) was a former MVP-caliber player with the Mercury. Last season, Griner moved to the Atlanta Dream and saw her production drop in a more full frontcourt on a squad that didn't feature her. This offseason, Griner has moved on to the Connecticut SUN, where she could have more opportunity and could turn in a bounce-back season.

Brittney Sykes, G, Tempo (ADP 47.0) dealt with a left foot injury in 2024 and was traded mid-season to a Storm squad with more limited opportunity. This offseason, Sykes joined the expansion Toronto Tempo and should have more of a green light to produce.

Aneesah Morrow, F, Sun (ADP 51.4) is poised for a stronger sophomore season for the Sun. She is having a strong preseason and looks to produce fantasy impact-caliber numbers this season.

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