Dominance for Clark? Breakout for Brink? What to expect from four fantasy stars returning from injury

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The start of the WNBA season is just days away, and as drafts continue to unfold, it's worth taking a closer look at several notable players returning from injury. Stephania Bell, a licensed physical therapist, board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist emeritus, and certified strength and conditioning specialist, provides insight into each player's recovery and whether she expects them to be at full strength to start of the season. Fantasy women's basketball analyst Eric Moody pairs that with draft and roster analysis based on her outlook.

The injury concern: Does missing all but 13 games last season -- the first time Clark has ever had to be away from her sport for that long due to injury -- change her aggressive playing style? While her appearances in the preseason have come with limited minutes, fans can take comfort in seeing the familiar version of Clark return, even as she shakes off the understandable rust that accompanies nine months away from competition.

It is worth noting that the primary injury that impacted Clark in 2025, a groin strain, was a soft tissue injury that was not the result of a collision or traumatic event on the court. Clark reported discomfort in her groin in late June which led to an MRI and a string of missed games. She returned for four games in July but was not performing at her pre-injury level. In that fourth game, as the Fever faced the Liberty, Clark suffered a setback. Even the aggravation of the injury was unremarkable however, with coach Stephanie White saying afterward that Clark "felt a little something in her groin." That seemingly mild strain turned into the lingering injury that prevented Clark from fully returning to her pre-injury self, even as she attempted intermittent periods of rest and rehabilitation. Additionally, she sustained a bone bruise in her left ankle in August during the course of her rehabilitation which may have cemented the decision to terminate her season early. (Clark had also missed time near the start of the season with another soft tissue ailment, a quadriceps strain.)

Fans had to be holding their collective breath when she came up limping in the Fever's preseason debut following a collision with Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith. Clark remained in the game to shoot two free throws, then exited to watch the rest of the second half from the bench. Clark told reporters afterward, "I just landed on my kneecap really hard," adding that she felt good. While she was fortunate to have avoided a more significant injury (Clark played 13 minutes two days later in the team's final preseason match against the Nigerian national team), that moment served as a reminder that every time she or any other athlete steps on the court is an injury risk exposure, a natural consequence of athletic competition.

Looking back at Clark's past two years of play, the volume of work she accumulated between games played and, more importantly, minutes played within those games, likely contributed to the chances of some inevitable physical consequence. The 2023-24 season was her final year at Iowa, a season that extended into the NCAA national championship game. Within a week she was drafted by the Fever and the 2024 WNBA season was underway just one month later. Clark quickly became an impact player, averaging over 35 minutes per game and starting in each one of the team's 40 contests. The intangible stressors -- lack of rest and recovery, intensity of competition, visibility, the demands on her non-playing time -- no doubt combined with the physical elements to take a toll that ultimately required extended down time.

The silver lining here is that Clark was perhaps finally able to get the much needed rest and recovery her body needed to restore her pre-injury level of performance. The experience of missing extended time as a result of injury typically shapes how athletes understand the importance of relative rest and recovery, even within a season. Clark has publicly acknowledged the importance of focusing on both her physical and mental health as a way of maintaining her ability to be available. At just 24 years old, she appears poised to have a bounce back season. -- Bell

play 1:14 Caitlin Clark helps Fever steam past Nigeria Caitlin Clark scores 12 points to help Indiana cruise to a 105-57 win over Nigeria in her third game back.

Fantasy outlook: Given the injury history and workload outlined above, availability becomes the biggest risk managers take on when selecting Clark in fantasy drafts. That's what makes it uncomfortable, especially with Clark likely going first or second overall in many leagues. She played just 13 games in 2025 due to injuries, but still posted an impressive 28.7% usage rate and averaged 36.8 fantasy points per game, ranking fourth behind A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and Alyssa Thomas. During her rookie year in 2024, Clark finished third in fantasy points per game at 40.4.

Clark's the centerpiece of the Fever franchise, and Indiana has the third-best odds to win the championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. Even with a renewed focus on durability this offseason, the Fever are unlikely to take risks with their stars' health. The chance of DNPs this season is real.

That said, Clark is just 24, and her upside to finish as the top player in fantasy is hard to ignore, so it could come down to your management style: if you're the type who likes to set a roster once a week and let it ride, or if you're generally more risk-averse, it may be be worth pivoting to Thomas. Despite entering her age-34 season, she's been one of the most durable players in fantasy women's basketball since 2022. However, if you're active in managing your roster and feel comfortable navigating the DNPs, you shouldn't hesitate to pick her at No. 2.

-- Moody

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The injury concern: Collier had not one, but both ankles operated on this year following an extremely productive 2025 season. She sprained her right ankle in August of last year, forcing her to miss several weeks. Then in the WNBA semifinals in September she severely sprained her left ankle, effectively ending her season. After unsuccessfully attempting to rehabilitate her way back to the court for her Unrivaled season, she underwent surgical repair.

At the time of her first procedure in January, Collier was projected for a four-to-six-month recovery timeline. When the Lynx announced that Collier underwent surgery on her left ankle on March 24, her return to on-court activity timeline was updated to early June. Missing time to start the season was always a possibility from the time her initial surgery was announced. However, a return to on-court activity is not the same as a return to play, and the time differential between the two will be key. Given that she is coming off procedures on both sides, it is not surprising the timeline is on the longer end of the initial projection. Not only does she have to regain her strength and conditioning, she has to retrain her agility, balance and body control after such extensive ligament damage, particularly on the left side. This timeline could remain very fluid as Collier approaches the transition to basketball activity and conditioning. -- Bell

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Fantasy outlook: Collier shapes up as one of the clearest risk-reward picks in women's fantasy basketball this season. We know what the ceiling looks like; an MVP runner-up in back-to-back seasons while averaging 22.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.6 SPG and 1.5 BPG in 2025. Her efficiency is elite, as she became just the second player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the line while averaging 20-plus PPG. That kind of all-around production gives her legitimate top overall fantasy upside on a per-game basis.

The concern is availability. Minnesota has the fifth-best odds to win the WNBA championship, and the Lynx have no reason to rush her back and risk her long-term health. In our recent mock draft, she went early in the third round, which feels reasonable given the upside. Roster construction matters because most leagues have shallow benches and just one IR spot, so missing time can put managers in a tough spot if injuries stack up. June is the earliest possible return, but given Bell's comments and the overall situation, there's a real chance she's out longer. -- Moody

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The injury concern: Brink has not yet been able to enjoy a full season in the WNBA; during her rookie season, she tore her left ACL in June 2024 and her recovery timeline brought her back in late July of the following year. She remained on minutes restrictions in the 19 games in which she played last season but, most importantly, she headed into the offseason with the increased confidence that comes after returning from a major injury. The fine tuning of agility and athleticism post-ACL reconstruction take time to develop as does full pre-injury strength and power. This is the difference between "return to play," when players first take the court again after injury and "return to performance," when athletes produce metrics similar to their pre-injury selves. In her third year, Brink could be poised for her breakout season at last. -- Bell

Fantasy outlook: Brink was productive in 2025 despite the minutes restriction. She averaged an impressive 0.90 fantasy points per minute last season, and it's worth noting the former No. 2 overall pick produced 22.0 fantasy points in 22.0 MPG during her rookie season before the injury.

There's a good chance that restriction is lifted heading into 2026, and Brink offers elite defensive upside with real breakout potential if her offensive game improves. She's a player managers would be wise to prioritize in the final rounds of drafts. -- Moody

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The injury concern: In late March 2025, the Liberty announced that Laney-Hamilton underwent surgery earlier that month to repair an acute meniscus tear in her left knee. The surgery was performed by Drs. Riley Williams and Ben Nwachukwu from Hospital of Special Surgery and, as the team reported at the time, typical recovery for return to basketball activity following such a procedure is five to six months. Given the WNBA seasonal calendar, the team elected to suspend her contract for the season, thereby giving her the space to recover at her own pace.

It's important to note that there are varying degrees of meniscus injury and therefore different interventions and recovery windows. The location of the injury within the meniscus -- for example, whether there is adequate blood supply to promote healing -- can also dictate the surgical approach. Some tears are simply trimmed or shaved, a less involved procedure that can result in an absence of a few weeks. Other tears may be surgically repaired but given the protection required post-repair to allow the meniscus the best opportunity to heal, the recovery time is much longer, usually four to six months.

The silver lining with a meniscus repair is the preservation of the meniscus itself which is important for long-term knee health. Quite simply, it can be the difference in the longevity of a basketball player's career and for their activity post-career. For Laney-Hamilton, the time away in the short-term should extend a long-term benefit. She has had prior surgery on her right knee as well and the time off last season may be beneficial for her overall health. After being out of the game for a full season, there may be some re-acclimation to competition but from a health perspective she should be ready to go. -- Bell

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Fantasy outlook: Laney-Hamilton returns to the Liberty having playe a key role in the team's 2024 championship run, averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists during the regular season while starting every playoff game. Across her Liberty tenure (109 games, 103 starts), Laney-Hamilton has produced 13.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 3.9 APG, while leading the league in plus-minus (+9.7) in 2024.

Her career reflects steady growth and strong two-way impact, making her someone to target late in drafts or at least add to your watch list based on her statistical body of work. With Bell noting she should be good to go from a health standpoint, her main limitation is likely her role within the Liberty's rotation. Breanna Stewart (26.1%), Sabrina Ionescu (27.3%), and Jonquel Jones (22.3%) all commanded high usage rates last season, and the addition of Satou Sabally only adds to that competition, which is why the draft-and-stash approach seems wisest. -- Moody