Fantasy WNBA sleepers, breakouts and busts: Late-round draft picks and players to know

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Building a great fantasy women's basketball roster starts with the draft. To get it right, you need a clear sense of which players to target and which to fade.

Who's set to outperform their average draft position this season? Which players are ready to take a leap and who could regress?

This column highlights a group of sleepers, breakout candidates, and potential busts to keep in mind heading into the 2026 season.

Resources: Sign up fantasy for free | Projections | Draft guide | Rankings

Sleepers

Copper enters 2026 as a strong bounce-back candidate after injuries affected her 2025 season. She sat out the first month after offseason knee surgery and didn't fully regain her workload until midseason, finishing with 15.6 PPG in 26.9 MPG in 28 games. Those numbers were down from Copper's 2024 breakout (21.1 PPG in 32.1 MPG), but her role was expanded during the Mercury's playoff run, where she averaged 34.2 MPG.

With Satou Sabally departing and Alyssa Thomas operating as more of an all-around presence, Copper is well positioned to take on the primary scoring role for Phoenix. Copper's 31.5 fantasy points per game in 2024 shows what her ceiling can be when fully healthy. If her minutes return to the low-30s, as projected, she's an excellent target in Round 4 or 5.

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Sykes enters 2026 as a sleeper because of her projected role and proven versatility. She played 39 games in 2025, splitting time between the Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm, and showed clear production differences based on opportunity. As Washington's lead ball handler, Sykes averaged 27.1 fantasy points, compared to 21.8 in a reduced role with Seattle.

Now with one of the league's new expansion teams, Sykes is projected to be a top-two fantasy option alongside Marina Mabrey, which should bring her usage rate back closer to her Washington levels (25.2%). Sykes averaged 15.4 PPG, 4.4 APG and 3.4 RPG to earn her first All-Star nod before the trade, showcasing her ability to produce when given an opportunity.

Though efficiency (38.1% cumulative FG%) remains a concern, Sykes contributes across multiple categories and has an impacts at both ends of the court. With a steady role and increased usage, Sykes has a real shot to beat her current ADP and deliver early-to-midround value if she stays healthy.

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Carleton is an intriguing sleeper heading into this season because of her projected role and usage. She averaged 6.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 2.0 APG in 27.9 MPG last season in a limited offensive role with the Lynx. Carleton's upside was capped in Minnesota, but that should change in Portland.

Selected No. 1 in the expansion draft, Carleton should step into a much larger role with the Fire. If her minutes hold steady and her shot volume increases, she has a realistic path to averaging 20-plus fantasy points per game. Carleton's profile isn't flashy, but increased opportunity alone adds to her sleeper appeal in the later rounds. She has a clear chance to outperform her ADP because of a more prominent role.

play 0:08 Bridget Carleton with the 2 Pt Bridget Carleton with the 2 Pt, 05/03/2026

Busts

Ogwumike remains one of the most consistent and reliable players in the league, but her situation with the Sparks introduces some potential downside relative to her draft cost. She averaged 18.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.3 APG while playing all 44 games last season with the Storm, maintaining a high fantasy floor even at this stage of her career. Ogwumike's 24.5% usage rate led Seattle.

But the move back to the Sparks puts Ogwumike in a more crowded frontcourt alongside Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink, who shouldn't be on a minutes restriction. Kelsey Plum will also command significant usage. Unlike her role in Seattle, Ogwumike probably will share touches more evenly, which could cap her fantasy ceiling. Reduced usage is the main concern.

At 36 years old, Ogwumike can still produce at a high level, but the combination of role uncertainty and a deeper roster might make it difficult for her to return top-tier fantasy value. She remains a safe option, but expectations might need to be tempered.

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Loyd carries name value from her time with the Storm, but her fantasy outlook in Las Vegas remains limited by role. After years as a primary option, her usage dropped significantly in 2025, resulting in just 21.3 fantasy points per game in 28.3 MPG, down from 35.7 the year before. Though Loyd adapted well as a complementary player and floor spacer, that shift capped her ceiling.

The Aces' offense runs through A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, leaving Loyd as a minor option. Additional depth, including the potential breakout of Chennedy Carter, could further limit her opportunities. Even if Loyd's efficiency improves, it's difficult to project a meaningful increase in usage without injuries ahead of her.

Loyd should still provide a steady floor, but the lack of upside makes her a risky pick at her current ADP. Managers might be better off targeting other higher-ceiling options in the same tier.

Breakouts

Cameron Brink, F/C, Los Angeles Sparks

Brink is one of my favorite breakout candidates heading into 2026 as she is further removed from the torn ACL that limited her early career. She sat out the first 25 games last season and was held under 20 minutes per game after returning but still showed efficiency, averaging 0.90 fantasy points per minute. That production mirrors her rookie-year flashes in 2024, when she posted 22.0 fantasy points in 22.0 minutes per game before the injury.

With a full offseason to recover, Brink is expected to take on a larger workload, though the Sparks might still manage her minutes early. Her elite defensive ability gives her a high fantasy ceiling, especially if her offensive game continues to develop. If Brink's minutes climb into the mid-to-high 20s, she has a clear path to significantly outperform her current ADP, making her a high-upside target in the later rounds.

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Juhasz is a name that might not be on the radar of many managers. She heads into 2026 positioned for a breakout because of a combination of opportunity and recent overseas production. After sitting out the 2025 WNBA season, she returns to a Lynx team that lost key frontcourt players, opening the door for a larger role. Juhasz is coming off a dominant EuroLeague campaign in which she was named MVP, averaging 12.8 PPG and 8.0 RPG while showcasing efficiency and leadership.

If Juhasz can carry that form back to the WNBA, she has a clear path to increased minutes and production. With expanded opportunity and proven development, Juhasz is well-positioned to outperform expectations. She's going undrafted in many leagues and is worth a last-round pick, or at the very least a spot at the top of your watch list.