Fantasy women's basketball player picks, lineup advice: Opening night is here!

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May 8: What we learned from the preseason

Eric Moody: The wait is finally over. After an offseason filled with expansion headlines, blockbuster roster movement and one of the most intriguing rookie classes the league has seen in years, the 2026 WNBA regular season officially tips off Friday night. The league enters its 30th season with more momentum than ever before, and the preseason only reinforced the idea that the talent level across the league has never been deeper. The growth of the WNBA is visible everywhere, including roster expansion, as the league has increased from 144 roster spots to 180 with the additions of the Toronto Tempo, Portland Fire and last year's Golden State Valkyries.

What you need to know for Friday

Opening night immediately gives us a look at several of the season's biggest storylines. The New York Liberty, which enter the season with the best championship odds in the league, open their title pursuit against the rebuilding Connecticut Sun, while the Tempo officially make their franchise debut against a young but intriguing Washington Mystics squad. Both games offer a glimpse into where the league is headed, with established "super teams" trying to maintain dominance, expansion franchises attempting to accelerate contention and rebuilding organizations betting heavily on young stars to shape the future.

The Liberty enter the season looking every bit like the team to beat. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones all returned, but New York's biggest offseason addition was Satou Sabally, who transforms an already loaded roster into arguably the deepest team in basketball. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton also returns after missing all of last season, giving the Liberty another versatile two-way piece on the perimeter. On paper, this roster has very few weaknesses.

The Sun, meanwhile, remain firmly in rebuilding mode after another difficult offseason, but there are still intriguing pieces worth monitoring long term. Brittney Griner brings veteran stability, while Leila Lacan continues to emerge as one of the more exciting young guards in the league. The problem for Connecticut is that New York's combination of depth, spacing and star power can overwhelm opponents quickly, especially early in the season before rebuilding teams fully establish an identity.

The more fascinating game from a long-term perspective may be the Tempo versus the Mystics. Expansion teams rarely enter the league trying to compete immediately, but Toronto clearly accelerated their timeline by hiring Sandy Brondello and aggressively building around experienced guards like Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes. The Tempo's backcourt talent jumps off the page, especially with rookie Kiki Rice entering the fold, but questions remain about the frontcourt depth and whether the roster has enough size to consistently compete physically.

The Mystics present an interesting contrast because Washington leaned heavily into size, physicality and defensive upside during the draft. Lauren Betts looks capable of contributing immediately after averaging 15.0 PPG during preseason action, while Cotie McMahon and Angela Dugalic add even more versatility to a young frontcourt that already features Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen. The Mystics may not be fully balanced yet, but they have a very clear organizational identity built around length, rebounding and interior defense. Against the Tempo, that size advantage around the rim could become a major factor immediately.

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Biggest preseason takeaways

Beyond opening night, the biggest takeaway from the preseason is just how much young talent is entering the league ready to contribute right away. The Dallas Wings may have generated the most buzz. Paige Bueckers looked completely comfortable operating Jose Fernandez's motion-heavy offensive system, including a 20-point performance on 8-of-12 shooting against the Indiana Fever during preseason play. Rookie Azzi Fudd's perimeter shooting should create even more spacing for an offense that already looks difficult to guard, especially considering she shot 44.7% from 3-point range during her final collegiate season at UConn. The Wings played with pace and ball movement throughout the preseason, and it's clear Fernandez wants to keep constant pressure on opposing defenses.

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The Rookie of the Year race also looks far more open than recent seasons. Flau'jae Johnson was arguably the most impressive rookie throughout preseason play, with 16.0 PPG for the Storm, while immediately stepping into a featured scoring role. Olivia Miles showcased her versatility during preseason play with the Minnesota Lynx, as she averaged 10.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 3.0 APG. Betts impressed early and already looks capable of anchoring the Mystic's defense. Raven Johnson also quietly stood out for the Fever during preseason play, showing defensive activity, playmaking ability and versatility that could quickly earn her a larger role in Indiana's rotation.

Of course, no storyline matters more to the league than a healthy Caitlin Clark. After injuries disrupted much of her 2025 season, Clark delivered her best preseason performance against the Wings on April 30, finishing with 21 points, four assists and two rebounds in just 16 minutes. The game also included a brief injury scare after Clark was seen limping following a flagrant foul, and concerns resurfaced when she later appeared at practice wearing a leg sleeve. Clark downplayed the situation, and if she stays healthy, the Fever has the talent to evolve from an exciting playoff team into a legitimate championship contender. Head coach Stephanie White has also experimented with using Clark more off the ball, creating even more movement and unpredictability within the Fever's offense.

Elsewhere, the Storm may quietly possess one of the most exciting long-term futures in basketball. Dominique Malonga, Awa Fam and Johnson give the Storm an incredibly high-upside young core, and preseason flashes suggested all three players may contribute sooner rather than later. Seattle may not prioritize wins immediately, but the foundation of something special is clearly forming.

Fantasy stream team

Finally, let's look at a few potential streaming options rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues.

Bridget Carleton (rostered in 35.0% of ESPN leagues) is someone managers can add as a streamer when the Fire face the Chicago Sky on Saturday, but she's also a player you should consider holding for the entire season. After being selected No. 1 in the expansion draft by Portland, Carleton is expected to take on a significantly larger offensive role with the Fire.

Tiffany Hayes (32.7%) is another viable streamer Friday night against the Storm. The veteran guard averaged 21.4 fantasy points per game in 26 appearances with the Valkyries last season before injuries sidelined her late in the year. Now back on a one-year deal with Golden State, Hayes is expected to have a role in the backcourt alongside Veronica Burton. Her ability to contribute points, rebounds and assists makes her a reliable streaming option.

Jessica Shepard (30.6%) is an excellent fit for the Wings because of her versatility, basketball IQ and passing ability in the frontcourt. Dallas has plenty of scoring in the backcourt with Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Fudd. That should allow Shepard to thrive as a facilitator, rebounder and connective piece within the offense. Her ability to contribute across multiple categories gives her strong streaming appeal against the Fever on Saturday.