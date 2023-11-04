India v South Korea live: Score, commentary, and live updates from the Women's Asian Champions Trophy semifinal

Open Extended Reactions

India take on South Korea in the semifinal of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Janneke Schopman's side have been on an excellent run at this tournament, having won all their five games in the league stage to top the table. In fact, India played their last game of the league phase against their semifinal opponents, and ran out comfortable 5-0 winners.

This will be the third meeting between India and South Korea in the last month, with the two sides having also met each other in the pool phase of the Hangzhou Asian Games, in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

South Korea, in the league stage, won two games (against China and Thailand) and managed a draw against Malaysia, to go with losses to India and Japan in the league stages of this tournament.

India will be full of confidence, especially due to the different ways that they have found to win. They ran out comfortable winners against Thailand, Malaysia and Korea in the league phase, but were made to fight by both Japan and China.

Against Japan, India had to push for a winner and found it in the fourth quarter through Sangita Kumari, who has been a revelation on home turf. Before that against China, India went into a 2-0 lead in the first but came under pressure from the Asian Games gold medalists late on, and even though they did concede one, the defence held firm for a 2-1 win.

Before India's semifinal against Korea, Japan and China will face off in the first semifinal, and we will bring you all the live updates from Ranchi this evening.

(Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. Please click here if it still doesn't)