India vs Italy Live Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier: updates, score, news, commentary

The Indian women's hockey team will hope that their Olympic dream will stay alive with a win over Italy on Tuesday and also the result from USA's match against New Zealand goes in their favour.

Savita Punia's team suffered a bad 0-1 loss against the US on the opening night but came back well to win their next match 3-1 against New Zealand.

At the moment, the US are topping the group with two wins and six points. Both New Zealand and India are on three points with a similar goal difference, but the former is ahead based on goal scored.

"I said that no one's perfect. We are going to make mistakes but that doesn't matter. We just have to play and said to them 'just do yourself a favour and show up today'. The biggest message was we need to connect as a team and we need to play together and I think they did that today," India head coach Janneke Schopman said after the team's win over New Zealand.

"It was close to perfect. We defended really well. New Zealand is a difficult team to play against because of their high balls. We could have awarded ourselves with one more goal. it shows where we are and it shows where we want to go in this tournament."

The head coach termed the win as team effort. "Everyone was good today. It was a complete team effort. The individual strengths of the players they showed and everyone played to their strengths."

