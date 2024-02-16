Last minute Gurjant goal gives India 1-0 win against Ireland

Open Extended Reactions

A 59th minute Gurjant Singh goal saw India eke out a 1-0 win against an Ireland side that had been defensively brilliant all game long. The goal came via a scramble in midfield in which Hardik Singh managed to poke a ball forward into the Ireland circle.

Gurjant, formerly a forward but now playing in midfield under coach Craig Fulton, took a step back and thwacked a powerful shot in between the keeper's legs to give India the crucial three points. Ireland, meanwhile, continue to wait for their first point in Pro League history... this one snatched away in the very last minute of the match.

Speaking after the match, Fulton (formerly Ireland's coach) was all praise for his former side, saying: "They played really deep and because they were playing really deep, it was a low block. It's like playing Chelsea under Mourinho. It's a very good tactic and it works."

Ireland had restricted open play chances for India with their positionally disciplined defending as the patient-pass-pass-pass method advocated by Fulton failed to break Irish defence down. India did win six penalty corners, but those were seen off by a combination of sensational rushing from the defenders and superb keeping from Jamie Carr.

Carr also made the save of the match, after an Abhishek smash into the D was deflected off Shane O'Donoghue toward goal. That came early on, and that was the closest India came to goal till late in the third quarter when Akashdeep seemed to have scored the opener only for play to be called back after a blatant foul by Mandeep Singh on Carr in the immediate build-up.

Ireland threatened on occasion, John McKee and Daragh Walsh key with their direct running into the circle, but it wasn't till late in the fourth quarter that PR Sreejesh was called into action as he saved two O'Donoghue PCs in quick succession. Then came the sucker punch from Gurjant.

You can relive all the action right here on our live blog: Please wait a few seconds for the blog to load. If it still doesn't, please click here