WHIL Final: Schopman returns to big Ranchi stage, with Menezes in her way (again)

Janneke Schopman is back to headline Indian women's hockey. Just 12 matches and 14 days since the inaugural Women's Hockey India League began, the final is all set between table toppers JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Schopman-coached second-placed Odisha Warriors at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Sunday. (The match will begin at 6 PM IST)

Schopman vs Menezes part II

Once again in Ranchi, Schopman will have a face-off with Soorma's Jude Menezes. A year back at the same venue, Schopman's Indian women's hockey team lost a crunch Olympic qualifying match against Menezes-coached Japan 1-0, shattering their Olympic dream. On Sunday now, Menezes will eye a repeat, while Schopman -- who resigned days after she made allegations of gender discrimination in Indian hockey -- will look for redemption of sorts by winning the first Women's HIL trophy.

They have, of course, faced each other before in the league stages, with Soorma securing a 2-1 win followed by a shootout victory for Odisha in the next match after a 0-0 draw. Before the tournament began, Odisha Warriors were the side to beat but as it progressed Soorma went from strength to strength and are now the best side in the league stage.

Soorma's fluid attack vs Warriors' PC threat

Soorma's strength has been their attacking hockey. They scored the most number of goals in the tournament (15) and the most number of field goals (12). Their attackers -- Charlotte Englebert, Charlotte Stapenhorst and Maria Verschoor have combined really well to deliver the goals along with support from Indian attackers, including the captain Salima Tete.

It's their fluid attacking play with efficient players at the top of the attack that really standout. It also helps when one of the best goalkeepers in the world - -Savita Punia -- is in fine form. While the heavy lifting, in terms of scoring goals, are done by the foreigners (Englebert has five), it doesn't mean no less credit for the Indian players. Sonam (4 goals), Hina Bano (two goals), Jyoti, Ajmina Kujur and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke have been solid. Credit should go to Menezes that he was able to extract the best from his foreign and Indian players.

The one area of concern for Soorma is their penalty corner conversion, with just one penalty corner conversion out of 26. Even Menezes agreed it has been an issue, but for now they have made it up with their field goals.

Salima Tete in action during Soorma's Women's Hockey India League match against Janneke Schopman's Odisha Warriors. HIL

Meanwhile, no player has scored more penalty corner goals in the tournament than the Warriors' Yibbi Jansen (five) and that's no surprise given Jansen is probably the best dragflicker in the world at the moment. Last year, Schopman's biggest concern had been PC conversions, this time her dragflick expert could make the difference and drag them to victory.

While Jansen, who was the most expensive foreigner at the auction at Rs 29 lakh, has been their star player, Schopman's team also conceded the least number goals in six matches - just five. Defender Deep Grace Ekka and goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram have been solid at the back. Deep Grace had, in fact, retired from international hockey when Schopman was at the helm last January, but she showed no signs of ineffectiveness on the pitch.

Captain and midfield mainstay Neha Goyal, Baljeet Kaur and Ishika Choudhary have been pretty impressive with their performances.

Savita vs Jansen

The key battle to watch out for is between Jansen and Savita. The best scorer vs the best goalkeeper and both players really bring their best in big matches.

Another interesting one to follow in the midfield battle between the two captains. Salima, with ball carrying and pace as her big weapons, will look to create havoc while Neha, with her exceptional work rate, will aim for quicker transitions from defence to attack.

Quotes from the pre-match PC

Neha Goyal: "Our main strength is our penalty corners. We will try to make as many PC opportunities as possible for Yibbi. They also have speedy forwards, it's the main match so we need to match their speed. We Indians think that our skills are good so we play a bit slowly and foreigners use their speed. We need to match their speed to make the game equal."

Jude Menezes: "We'll keep trying [on PCs}. But eventually we are going to focus on our strengths as well. Penalty corners have not been working out, but we've scored the most number of field goals in the tournament. So, we are working on our strengths. If we were struggling in both the departments then I would be concerned but we are scoring a lot of goals.