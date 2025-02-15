India vs England LIVE: score, updates, commentary from the FIH Pro League

Open Extended Reactions

Match: India vs England

Start: 5:15 PM IST

The Indian women's hockey are back in action after defending their Asian Champions Trophy crown last November and coach Harendra has leaned on some experienced hands to guide the team through what ought to be a much trickier set of fixtures against the likes of England, Spain, Germany and Netherlands. Veteran forward Vandana Katariya is back after missing out on the ACT title defence. All four teams are ranked higher than India and even if they do experiment with their lineups a bit, it will be a tough test. And it starts today, against England.

England have had a tough start to the 2024-25 Pro League, playing 4 matches winning just one and losing the other three. Their last result in the Pro League was a bit of a disaster, getting thrashed 2-8 by Belgium; and they will be keen to address those form issues from the off at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. 19-year-old forward Lottie Bingham will be key for the English. In fact, with 2 goals, she's the only English player to have scored more than one goal in their four Pro League games.

India have goalscoring issues of their own -- which makes the recall of Vandana to the squad that much more understandable -- and it will be up to women's Hockey India League final hero Rutuja Pisal (who scored a brace to guide her Odisha Warriors to the title) to add some goals to the hard running intensity that coach Harendra Singh has brought into the squad.

Where England are searching for some kind of form, this is India's first match in this season's Pro League; and they'll hope for a winning start.

