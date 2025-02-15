India vs Spain LIVE: score, updates, commentary from the FIH Pro League

Open Extended Reactions

Match: India vs Spain

Start: 7:30 PM IST

The Indian men's hockey start their 2024-25 FIH Pro League season with the intention of keeping up their stellar form from 2024. Captain Harmanpreet Singh's sporting a new hair-do but will be looking to keep the old drag flicking momentum going this season. He'll have company too with the impressive Jugraj Singh top-scoring in the recently concluded Hockey India League. Jugraj's hattrick in the final was quite an exhibition of penalty corner drag flicking and coach Craig Fulton will be looking to maximise the flicking arsenal at his disposal.

What's even more exciting, though, is the number of names Fulton has picked from the youngsters who impressed in the HIL -- Arshdeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Boby Dhami Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Rajinder Singh, Yashdeep Siwach and goalkeeper Princedeep Singh are certainly ones to watch out for.

Spain, meanwhile, have had a bit of mixed bag in their four Pro League matches so far this season. They've won one, drawn one (got bonus points in a shootout win) and lost two. Scoring goals has been a bit of a struggle, with them hitting only six in their four matches and conceding eight. What will give them a boost, though, is that their win came against Australia in Australia (Sydney Olympic Hockey center) as did their shootout win. India will need to keep an eye out for Nicolas Alvarez, the 22-year-old forward, who is the only one to have hit more than one goal in those four games for Spain (he has two).

You can follow the game live right here on our live blog: