India vs England, hockey live: FIH Pro League Match 2 scores, updates, results

A day after India beat England 3-2 in a dramatic finish to begin their FIH Women's Pro League season, the team will be back for a repeat at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

High on momentum and looking to start the season afresh, India will hope to make it two in two in the home leg of the Pro League.

On Saturday, with Vaishnavi Phalke scoring the opener in the sixth minute and Deepika scoring another in the 25th minute, while Navneet Kaur scored the winning goal with a bullet strike from the edge of the circle, just one minute before the full-time hooter.

Two of India's goals came from penalty corners, which was a big positive. Since he took charge, coach Harendra Singh has focused on improving the team's penalty corner woes and Sunday's match should also see that as the team looks to rebuild in the new Olympic cycle after the first ever Hockey India League for women earlier this year.

In the first match, England leveled in the first quarter itself. It was a mistake from Vaishnavi who was dispossessed in the circle. Savita Punia saved a goal-bound effort, but the rebound fell straight to Darcy Bourne to slot home into an empty net. A minute later, Savita made another excellent save from a crisply-hit reverse strike by Tess Howard, with just two minutes in the first quarter. In the second quarter, with India's second penalty corner of the game, a fierce dragflick to the goalkeeper's left, which thudded into the backboard.

The match starts at at 5:15 PM, followed by the men's team's Pro League match.

