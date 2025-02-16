India vs Spain, hockey live: FIH Pro League Match 2 scores, updates, results

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team will look to bounce back after losing the season opener of the FIH Pro League at home when they take on Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

India started their campaign with a 3-1 loss against Spain, after scoring the opening goal. Sukhjeet Singh in the 25th minute but Spain bounced back to score thrice; Borja Lacalle (28') soon after the opener and then Ignacio Cobos (38') and Bruno Avila (56') made it a big win.

Craig Fulton's men started the game well. They created chances but couldn't find the goal in the opening quarter. India's lead didn't stay for long as Lacalle equalised after just three minutes when the defence opened up. These are the areas they will look to work on.

Fulton will want more intensity from his players when the two teams meet again on Sunday. The players haven't played together for some time and are coming back after playing different systems and with different players at the Hockey India League.

The India coach prefers control, discipline and counter-attack over aggressive running and while the players who impressed in the HIL were afforded a system that suited their style, they need to adapt for the national team.

The second match will be at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday.

