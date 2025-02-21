India vs Ireland LIVE: Score, updates and commentary from the FIH Pro League

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team resume their FIH Pro League campaign with a clash against Ireland in Bhubanesar on February 21, 7:30 PM. Harmanpreet Singh and co. will be aiming to build on the back of a controlled 1-0 win over world champions Germany in the previous game, with an aim to rise up the standings in the Pro League table.

Craig Fulton would no doubt have been happy with his side's defensive compactness in their most recent win, as India's shape and high-pressing thwarted Germany's impressive attack for much of the game. It was a swift response after losing the previous game 1-4 against the same opponents, but the inconsistency of India, who have won two and lost two in Bhubaneswar, will be of concern to India's coach.

Also Read: FIH Pro League: Inconsistency the only constant for Indian teams in early running

In addition, India have also not scored a single one of their 14 penalty corners in the four games so far. Admittedly it has been compounded by Harmanpreet Singh missing a fair chunk, but Jugraj Singh's performance in his stead has been wanting. What is usually India's threat is slowly becoming a pain point, and Fulton will hope Harmanpreet finds his range sooner rather than later.

Fortunately, Ireland have struggled as well, and are bottom of the standings with just a solitary point after four games. India ought to ensure they come away with all three points, otherwise their seventh-placed position in the table will be a constant. A repeat of the performance against Germany is the need of the hour, as India look to build some momentum.

India captain Harmanpreet agrees, saying "These upcoming matches are vital for us as we look to find consistency and build momentum in the FIH Pro League. Every game is an opportunity to improve and gather crucial points, and we know Ireland will present a tough challenge. Even though they are lower in the standings, they're a team that fights hard and can surprise any opponent, so we can't afford to take them lightly."

"Our main focus will be on improving our penalty corner conversions, which have been an area we've struggled with. We've been creating opportunities, but we need to be more clinical in executing them. The team has been working hard in training to address these issues, and we're confident that we'll show progress in the next matches. We're ready to give it our all, and we hope to carry forward the momentum from our last win and keep improving as we move forward in the league," he concluded.

You can follow the match in our live blog, below: