India vs Netherlands Live: Can India end FIH Women's Pro League home leg on high?

In the final match of the FIH Women's Pro League home leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India will look to build on a positive performance the day before against reigning champions and current table-toppers Netherlands.

India lost 4-2 to the Netherlands on Monday but it was one of their best performances under coach Harendra Singh. Felice Albers (34', 47'), Emma Reijnen (7') and Fay van der Elst (40') scored for the Netherlands while Udita (18', 42') scored an impressive brace for India. It was also veteran keeper Savita's 300th international game, which was an emotional moment for her.

The Dutch have been in dominant form, coming in to the India match after comprehensively defeated England 5-1 and 6-0 in their last two matches. They have now recorded six wins and have just one loss in their seven matches, which has put them on top of the table with 18 points.

India on the other hand have not had the best of runs at home and are currently placed seventh in the standings with seven points from seven games, with two wins, a draw and four losses.

India and the Netherlands have faced each other eight times since 2013, with the European powerhouse winning six of those matches, while India have secured just one win.

It won't be easy for India to overturn this sort of a form guide and track record but after an encouraging performance on Monday, they will have had some morale boost going into Tuesday's game.

