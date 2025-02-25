India vs England, LIVE: Harmanpreet and Co look to bounce back in FIH Men's Pro League

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team will look to bounce back after a close loss to the higher-ranked England the day before and end their home leg of the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on a high.

On Monday, India went down 2-3 to England in a thriller after Sam Ward's brace titled the match in the visitor's favour. India's early defensive errors saw England take a two-goal lead into the break, but a superb second-half performance saw India come storming back, only for James Mazarelo to produce a player-of-the-match performance in the England goal and keep India out.

Ward raised his season's tally to 11 goals by scoring twice (19' and 29') following James Payton's opener (15'). India responded with two goals from Abhishek (18') and Sukhjeet Singh (39') but were undone by some resolute defending from England. Troublingly, none of India's eight PCs in the match were converted and that's something that will need to be rectified in the upcoming match for the hosts to have any hope.

India are currently placed fourth in the table with 12 points from seven games, with four wins and three losses. Harmanpreet Singh and Co will be keen to gain some valuable points in the final match of the home leg.

England, on the other hand, reached the top of the table thanks to the win over India, with 16 points from 7 matches and will look to consolidate the position with another win.

