India vs Argentina, LIVE FIH Pro League: Score, updates, commentary, result

The Indian men's hockey team has had a difficult start to the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League, losing back-to-back to the Netherlands. They will look to regroup from that when they take on Argentina now in Amsterdam.

They lost 3-2 in their latest match, once again conceding a late winner. However, India also put up a much-improved performance from the 2-1 loss against the same opponents on Saturday.

Heading into the next section, India and Argentina have played each other a bunch of times recently, and India holds the better record. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, where India won bronze, the sides played out an entertaining draw. At the 2023/24 FIH Hockey Pro League, India beat Argentina twice with the second win coming via a shootout.

Indeed, in the men's FIH Hockey Pro League, India has never lost a regulation-time match to Argentina. The only defeat came in a shootout back in 2022 ay Bhubaneswar. With both upcoming fixtures set to be played in Amsterdam, India will aim to maintain its strong record.

This edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League is important because it offers a spot at the 2026 the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. India are currently placed fourth on the points table with 15 points, and six matches to go.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming matches, cap Harmanpreet Singh said, "The team has a good track record against Argentina, but we're not taking anything for granted. Those results are in the past - we need to perform in the present to stay on course for World Cup qualification. The team has been training well, and the coaching staff has been giving us a lot of encouragement. I'm confident we'll deliver strong performances."

The match begins at 6.30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Select.

You can also catch all the play-by-play action from the match on our blog, below: