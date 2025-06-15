India vs Australia LIVE: Scores, updates, commentary from the FIH Pro League

Open Extended Reactions

After five losses on the trot in the FIH Pro League, India will be hoping for a change in fortunes against Australia in the 2024-25 FIH Pro League today [2 PM IST] at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium. A 2-3 loss against Australia yesterday further dampened the mood around Craig Fulton's side, especially given the manner of the loss.

Despite not fielding captain Harmanpreet Singh, India held a 2-0 lead after 35 minutes, thanks to a brace from Abhishek and some stellar work from Suraj Karkera in goal. However, as soon as Nathan Ephraums got one back for Australia in the 42nd minute, the writing was on the wall. With five minutes to go, Australia earned a penalty corner and Joel Rintala duly converted to equalize. India's habit of conceding late winners came back to haunt them, as with 43 seconds left on the clock, Tom Craig diverted Jeremy Hayward's dragflick into the net to earn Australia a dramactic victory.

Fulton's side came into the European leg of the FIH Pro League aiming to win the title and book a World Cup spot, but that is now a mathematical impossibility as India are fifth in the standings with 15 points from 13 games. With only three games left, India can achieve a maximum of 24 points this season, which is well behind leaders Netherlands, who have 28 points from 13 games. While relegation is still a mathematical possibility, bottom-placed Ireland (who are on 1 point after 11 games) are unlikely to overhaul India's points haul.

India came into the European leg with a run of four wins in five games, including impressive victories over England and Germany. The frustration over the five games in Europe is largely because India have put in fairly good performances, and arguably deserved draws and wins. India conceded late winners in both losses to the Netherlands (1-2 and 2-3) and ought to have defeated Argentina and Australia, but a lack of defensive focus saw India concede avoidable goals, including late winners against those teams as well.

Concerningly, it seems a problem that Fulton has been unable to solve - whether through tactics or a change in personnel. India will be hoping that their luck changes against Australia today, otherwise they will be staring at yet another loss, which would be quite the dampener on Indian stalwart Manpreet Singh's 400th international appearance.

