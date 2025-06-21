India vs Belgium LIVE: Scores, updates, commentary, news and results from the FIH Pro League

Open Extended Reactions

India face Belgium in their penultimate game of this FIH Pro League season at Antwerp on Saturday evening, as Craig Fulton's side look to finally overcome a wretched run of form that has seen them lose six games on the bounce in this European leg of their Pro League season.

It has been a strange six games for India. They have lost all six by a goal, but their performances haven't really warranted losing all six games. As Craig Fulton has stressed repeatedly, India have slipped into a dangerous vortex where they miss gilt-edged opportunities, and then make critical mistakes late in games that just give them no time to recover after that.

In fact, their game against Australia last Sunday, which they lost 3-2, was probably the weakest performance out of the six that they've put on in the pairs of games against the Netherlands, Argentina, and Australia. India aren't playing badly, but just as winning is a habit, losing is one too. Currently, Fulton's players are going through that cycle where they are finding new ways to lose games everytime.

India have taken leads often, but thrown them away in no time. They've even gone two goals up, but then conceded three times in the last third of that game. They've shown the ability to bounce back, as in the first game against Argentina. But in whatever way the matches have panned out, India have fallen short in the end.

They won't get the automatic World Cup qualification spot that is on offer from the Pro League, but India will now be hoping that their run of mistakes and misfortunes will be restricted to the Pro League. The Asia Cup later this year will offer them a chance to qualify for the World Cup, and then they will move into earnest preparation for the World Cup.

India will be hoping that these two games against Belgium will prove to be the start of a run where they have more fortune, and one in which they can cut out the errors they've been making.

The India vs Belgium match begins at 7:30pm IST, and can be streamed live on JioStar.

You can follow all the action, as it happens, on our live blog below.