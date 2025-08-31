India vs Japan LIVE at Men's Hockey Asia Cup: scores updates commentary news

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team will look to maintain their winning momentum when they take on Japan in their second groups stage match of the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday.

India opened their campaign with a narrow 4-3 against China on Friday while Japan secured a big 7-0 victory over Kazakhstan in their opening match.

India head coach Craig Fulton will seek improvements from his team as they were below par against China. On Friday, Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat trick while Jugraj Singh added a goal to his name while China scored three goals from penalty corners.

The home team started the match on a dominating note but couldn't take their chances early on. It was China who scored first from a penalty corner thanks to Du Shihao. It was Jugraj who made it 1-1 from a powerful dragflick and then Harmanpreet scored twice to make it 3-1.

In the third quarter, China pushed hard forced India to make sloppy mistakes resulting in two goals from Chen Benhai and Goa Jiesheng. India had their chance to score more but Harmanpreet missed his penalty stroke, hitting the post.

The skipper made amends in the fourth quarter as he found the net with his trademark dragflick to make it 4-3. Despite coming under immense pressure, the Indian team held on to their lead and secured the win.

While it was good to see both Harmanpreet and Jugraj converting their penalty corner chances, India's defence and goalkeeping needed improvements.

A win against Japan will ensure qualification to Super 4s.

India vs Japan which will start at 3 PM IST.

