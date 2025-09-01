India vs Kazakhstan LIVE at Men's Hockey Asia Cup: scores, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team will aim to maintain their winning run as they take on Kazakhstan in the third group stage match in the Men's Asia Cup at Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday.

India have made it to the next stage of the tournament, the Super 4s, after winning their previous two matches. They played China on September 29, beating them 4-3 and they were up against Japan and defeated them 3-2 on Sunday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh has been the standout player so far for India as he five goals in two matches, which included a hat trick against the Chinese.

However, both victories didn't come easily for India. Japan and China made it tough for the home team by pushing hard and taking their chances. On the whole, India dominated the stats but their opponents were never really out of the games until the final hooter.

Even though there are improvements to be made, especially in the defence and goalkeeping, India head coach Craig Fulton will be pleased to see his side doing enough to get the wins.

Meanwhile, it's going to be a tough task for Kazakhstan against the Indians as they have already lost two games against China and Japan, having conceded 20 goals.

Japan will face China in the other game on Monday and the winner will make it to the Super 4s. In the other group, Malaysia are through to the Super 4s while the other spot will belong to either South Korea or Bangladesh.

Super 4s is another round robin stage involving four teams and the top will make it to the final on September 7. Only the title winner will qualify for next year's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

India vs Kazakhstan will start at 7:30 PM IST.

