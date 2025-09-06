India vs China LIVE at Men's Hockey Asia Cup: scores, updates, commentary, news from Super 4 match

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team are up against tricky China in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Saturday in Rajgir, Bihar.

Harmanpreet Singh and co. are unbeaten in the tournament so far but they cannot afford to lose against China as that impact their qualification to the final. Only the winners of Asia Cup will book their spot at next year's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

India began the Super 4 stage with a 2-2 draw against South Korea. It was match where India created a lot of chances but struggle to convert with forwards and dragflickers having an off day. However, they made amends in the next match against Malaysia where the likes of Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad scored as India won the match 4-1.

If India can win or at least draw against China, they will be through to the final. The other Super 4 match will see Malaysia up against South Korea. If China beat India and Malaysia defeat South Korea then India will not qualify for the final.

"I think we got the balance right. Good defence, good pressing, good turnovers. So, it was a good combination," India head coach Craig Fulton said after the match.

This is the second time India will face China as both teams met during the group stage where the hosts won 4-3. At one point, India were leading 3-1 but China made it 3-3 thanks to their penalty corner conversions. Eventually, it took Harmanpreet's dragflick to settle the match in India's favour. On that day, India were below par, they cannot afford to do the same in a crucial encounter on Saturday.

India vs China will start at 7:30 PM IST.

