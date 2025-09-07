India vs South Korea LIVE at Men's Hockey Asia Cup final: scores, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team are just one win away from clinching the Asia Cup title and sealing their spot for next year's FIH World Cup.

After a dominating 7-0 win over China, in which all their forwards clicked and scored goals, India will now fight for the trophy against South Korea in the final at Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday.

India are the only team unbeaten in the entire tournament. They have dropped points only once and it was against the same opponents South Korea. The Super 4 match between the two teams ended 2-2 with Indian forwards struggling to convert their chances. South Korea defended really deep and really well until Mandeep Singh converted from a close range for his team's second goal in the fourth quarter.

South Korea faced Malaysia in their final Super 4 match and they produced a superb comeback win from 1-3 down to 4-3 to stay in the hunt for the final. China's bad defeat against India meant Korea qualified for the final on a better goal-difference.

"Always the hardest thing in sport is back-to-back matches. We got to repeat our performance. But at the same time the guys are in a good place, they are playing well and they are playing for each other which is more important than anything else," India head coach Craig Fulton said after the team's win over South Korea.

"The hardest part was getting here and now need to enjoy the occasion, but you need to be clinical and base it on a good defence," he added.

India will start as the big favourites since they have been the most dominant team but they know beating South Korea won't be easy.

The Asia Cup final between India and South Korea will start at 7:30 PM.

You can follow the match on our blog below.