Manpreet Singh: Anime fan, fitness freak and crucial for India's Hockey World Cup hopes

Open Extended Reactions

Two things are non-negotiable for Manpreet Singh when he's back home in Jalandhar. First, spending time with his family, which includes his two kids. His YouTube feed currently is all about K-Pop Demon Hunters -- the animated musical film that his older daughter is obsessed with. He might have also picked up a few lines from the song 'Golden' which is featured in the film and is now a certified global hit, topping the charts in 17 countries.

The second non-negotiable is fitness. Monday to Saturday, no compromise at all. Gym sessions in the mornings, running on the field in the evenings. The primary focus in the gym is a lower body workout, crucial for a sport like hockey. If the morning sessions in the gym are not that heavy, then evenings will include some strenuous cardio.

After all this, when there's still some time left, he dedicates it to his other passions, like watching anime. He's a huge Naruto fan and has seen all the classics like Kaiju No. 8, The Rising of the Shield Hero, My Hero Academia, Dr. Stone, Demon Slayer, Wind Breaker and more.

"When the kids (two daughters) are asleep, that's when I get some time to watch some anime. Otherwise, I am busy playing with them. When I am at home, I just don't realise the [passing of] time," Manpreet tells ESPN India with a big smile on his face.

The zest is palpable when the 33-year-old midfielder talks about his family and fitness. It's clear that he's in a great place, both personally and in his sporting career. And when you view it from this perspective, it becomes clearer that his off-field life has become the bedrock for his on-field performances.

Despite playing more than 400 international matches over 14 years, Manpreet is nowhere close to being done. At the recently concluded Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, Manpreet played a key role in India's triumph, which also helped Craig Fulton's side to qualify for the World Cup next year. His equalising goal against Malaysia in the Super 4 match was crucial in turning the game around after conceding early. He then went on to assist Vivek Sagar Prasad in the same match which India won 4-1. The win was a big boost after India's 2-2 draw against South Korea and it eventually led to the team rediscovering their scoring touch in the tournament.

Hockey India

The conditions were hot and humid, even during the evening matches In Rajgir. No amount of experience could have prepared players for the brutal conditions. It's why credit was due the entire Indian squad - who proved to be the fittest among all teams in Rajgir. Leading them by example was Manpreet, a four-time Olympian, who was everywhere on the pitch. If he had the ball and the chance to go forward, he would race towards the circle. When he had to track back on a counter, he was off like a roadrunner. While his natural talent was always obvious, Manpreet became one of the best players in the world because of his fitness.

"You see other players getting injured, like hamstring or ACL, and try to understand how and why it happened. If you don't want to get injured, you must make your muscles strong. I have gradually improved my knowledge of fitness and made gym sessions my main focus. If my muscles are strong, I will stay injury free for long," he says. "The lower body is extremely important for me. I keep three sets of workouts for hamstring, calves, glutes and groin. Then I work on my core and running."

For an elite athlete, injury is part and parcel of their life. Manpreet also had his share of injuries. In the run up to the Paris Olympics, he suffered a knee injury, and it was the most challenging period of his career. He had already won an Olympic medal in Tokyo (2021) but there was no way Manpreet was missing the flight to Paris. "I got injured in November (2023). There were only six to seven months remaining for the Olympics. I had my doubts whether I would make it. It was a meniscus injury. But my teammates and coaching staff had given me all the belief. It was tough because this is the Olympics. You cannot just play the Olympics after missing six months of no hockey. That was only the time I had my doubts." He took the utmost care of his body for years and in return, his body ensured his presence in Paris.

Manpreet not only made it to France but was outstanding in India's feat of winning their second Olympic bronze medal in as many Games. When India were down to 10 men after Amit Rohidas' red card against Great Britain, Manpreet switched to centre-half and was part of a defensive masterclass as India earned an incredible win.

The Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back medals at the Olympics for the first time since 1972. Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

You would think two Olympics medals would quench a player's thirst, but Manpreet is in no mood to stop, especially with a World Cup to look forward to. Despite having played two World Cups at home, it's a glaring miss in Manpreet's trophy cabinet. "I have got medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and every tournament I've played in except one. For me, it's important that I give my best for the team and that's why I am taking care of my body. In fact, post Paris, during the Asian Champions Trophy I realised that if I want to play and win the World Cup, I need to up my fitness levels."

It's a mentality that reveals everything about the player he is. Even after achieving a great deal, Manpreet pushes himself to not just maintain but raise his fitness levels.

There's still time left but once he's done with full-time hockey, Manpreet wants to work with youngsters at the grassroot level. Not just imparting traditional coaching, but everything he's learned about fitness. He wants the future generation to understand the importance of gym workouts because he knows how one injury can kill a promising hockey career, like it happened with one of his brothers. "A lot of kids don't know that they have to do gym sessions. They get injured young and it kills their hockey career. Some people don't have the information and experience, and they misguide kids about not doing workouts in the gym. I want to create that awareness," he says.

There was some talk during the Asia Cup that a few senior players would be moved on because of their inconsistent performances. There is some truth to that notion, but it shouldn't bother Manpreet. The veteran has shown no signs of slowing down and while LA 2028 is a bit far, he should be in the thick of things at next year's World Cup and Asian Games.